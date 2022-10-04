At the motels owned by Cassandra Tollens in Carolina Beach, furry and feathered family members are welcome. Few lodging facilities in the New Hanover County beach town allow pets, but Tollens, a real estate investor who’s dipping her toes into the hospitality industry, said that’s one of the amenities that will set her motels apart from many others.

