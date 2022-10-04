ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MI

Dollar General opens Clayton store

By The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUtDS_0iL6MtKs00

HUDSON TWP. — A new Dollar General store has opened near Clayton.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based chain of stores announced the opening of the store at 11255 W. Carleton Road on Monday. It is the company's 16th store in Lenawee County.

Along with national and private-branded products, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items, the new store includes Dollar General's home decor products and an expanded party preparation selection, a news release said.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Clayton store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of the Clayton location, Dollar General said it plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Co., the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal year 2022 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.

The addition of the Clayton store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, the release said. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

The new store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Job openings and information about working at Dollar General can be found online at careers.dollargeneral.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill

MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are seeking to identify a lone bank robber that hit a Fifth Third bank branch on Monday morning. Authorities say a black male with a stocky build and between the ages of 40-50 years old robbed the West Gate branch on Secor just before 10 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Clayton, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
WTOL 11

Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
bgindependentmedia.org

Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station

Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General Store#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Store Info#Dollar General#The Kellogg Co
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman in 60s struck by car, killed in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman in her 60s was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Wyandotte. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the area of 3rd and Pine streets. Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped...
WYANDOTTE, MI
themanchestermirror.com

New restaurant set to open in former bakery building

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jason Cooper first became acquainted with Manchester about four or five years ago, when he purchased a rental property in the village. As he came and went, he began to enjoy the uniqueness and the small town feel of the community.
MANCHESTER, MI
13abc.com

Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
13abc.com

5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
13abc.com

Toledo man dies in crash on I-280

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
TOLEDO, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy