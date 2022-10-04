Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania elections roundup Oct. 6: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five weeks until the Pennsylvania elections, here are some updates:. Two candidates in the state’s biggest races—Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro and Republican candidate for Senate Mehmet Oz—spoke at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner on Monday. Of equal significance,...
State Dems introduce bills focused on 'protecting women's reproductive rights'
A group of House Democratic lawmakers are introducing bills that would strengthen protection for nurses who perform reproductive health services, and for patients who utilize them. The bills’ sponsors are Reps. Danielle Friel Otten (Chester), Emily Kinkead and Dan Frankel, (both from Allegheny) Carol Hill-Evans, (York), and Elizabeth Fiedler and...
$66 million in state aid pledged to support volunteer firefighters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced Wednesday that his department has released more than $66 million in state aid that has been pledged toward volunteer firefighters. The money will be used to help firefighters continue to save lives and protect property across the Commonwealth. “This crucial...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 19 suspects, 13 businesses in automotive 'title washing' fraud scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. Three of the 13 businesses charged as a result of the investigation are located in York County, while a fourth is in Lebanon, the press release stated. The...
The do's and don'ts of voting by mail
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Are you planning to vote by mail this upcoming election? If so, here are some key steps to take while voting and what to avoid, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Make sure to return your ballot by the deadline. They must be received by...
Pa. DCNR commits to fully using renewable resources by 2030
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With 121 State Parks, the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) noticed that it took a lot of energy to keep up services for visitors. To reduce their carbon footprint the DCNR decided to switch over to produced or purchased renewable sources to run...
11 charged with animal cruelty after police investigate undercover PETA video at Pennsylvania farms
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pa. State Police have charged 11 people with animal abuse for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across Pennsylvania. The following people are facing six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and 57 related summary offenses:. Bryce...
Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland. Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man. Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of...
Pennsylvania SPCA begins accepting animals affected by Hurricane Ian
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA has teamed up with the Greater Good Charities to accept a transport of animals affected by Hurricane Ian. The animals, which include both dogs and cats, arrived from Florida at the PSPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters on Sunday, the organization said. In total, the shelter...
#Every1KnowsSome1 campaign aims to raise awareness of domestic violence | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Over one hundred Pennsylvanians were murdered in domestic violence disputes last year alone and it's a number that continues to grow. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year, the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) in their national combined campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and GiveForDV.
Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy. Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27. Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has...
Pa. State Police seized 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of meth in third quarter of 2022, stats show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs across the commonwealth during the third quarter of 2022, according to statistics released Friday. Troopers...
$1.3 million-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at Cumberland County retailer
LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing was sold in Cumberland County, the Lottery announced Monday. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (2-6-7-31-42-45) to win the $1.3 million prize, the Lottery said. Glenn Miller's Beer &...
Fine Wine and Good Spirits announces 50% off on thousands of items
Fine Wine and Good Spirits across Pennsylvania will offer steep savings for the holidays. The store announced on Twitter that customers can save 50% off on thousands of items online and in-store beginning Oct. 3. It's unclear when this deal will end, but for those interested in stocking up for...
4 people charged in connection to man's 2020 fatal overdose in Perry County
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. — State Police have charged four people in connection to a man's fatal overdose in Perry County almost two years ago. The 18-year-old victim died of a drug overdose in Carroll Township on Oct. 10, 2020. He was found unresponsive in his room by two residents of the home where he'd been staying, according to police.
From the Emmys to the NFL, here's what was trending in Pennsylvania during the month of September
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It is officially fall, so it's a good time to check back in with Google experts about what people are searching for across the internet. FOX43 spoke with Google Search Trends Expert, Molly VandenBerg, about what was trending both nationally, and in the Commonwealth last month.
Woman arrested after assaulting hospital security guard: police
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A woman was arrested following an alleged assault incident, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. Totiana Huntley, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault, harassment and institutional vandalism following the Sept. 27 incident. According to East Pennsboro police, at 5:52 p.m. they were...
National Taco Day 2022 | Deals and offers
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Traditional or modern?. It does not matter how you prefer them, everyone can enjoy the savory flavor of a taco. National Taco Day is observed on Oct. 4, and this year it falls on Taco Tuesday! We have compiled a list of the best deals available for you on this honorary occasion.
