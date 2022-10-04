ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
FOX 43

The do's and don'ts of voting by mail

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Are you planning to vote by mail this upcoming election? If so, here are some key steps to take while voting and what to avoid, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Make sure to return your ballot by the deadline. They must be received by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Corbett
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donna Brazile
FOX 43

#Every1KnowsSome1 campaign aims to raise awareness of domestic violence | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — Over one hundred Pennsylvanians were murdered in domestic violence disputes last year alone and it's a number that continues to grow. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year, the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) in their national combined campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and GiveForDV.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Election State#Election Fraud#The U S Senate#Democratic#Republican#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX 43

Woman arrested after assaulting hospital security guard: police

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A woman was arrested following an alleged assault incident, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. Totiana Huntley, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault, harassment and institutional vandalism following the Sept. 27 incident. According to East Pennsboro police, at 5:52 p.m. they were...
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

National Taco Day 2022 | Deals and offers

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Traditional or modern?. It does not matter how you prefer them, everyone can enjoy the savory flavor of a taco. National Taco Day is observed on Oct. 4, and this year it falls on Taco Tuesday! We have compiled a list of the best deals available for you on this honorary occasion.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy