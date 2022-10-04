Read full article on original website
❤️ Skylar
5d ago
She's the reason why pitbulls have a bad reputation!! Now they probably had to put that dog down..!? Hope the little girl is going to be alright.. This app won't allow me to say how I really feel...
Reply(3)
9
Cheryl Craft
5d ago
that owner of dog needs to go to prison. shame on her for having her dog ATTACK CHILDREN. wth is wrong with people. and i fhope the child will be ok
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Suspect leaves phone in shopping cart at crime scene: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Theft, Market Place Drive:. After loading a shopping cart with $2,500 in merchandise 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and pushing it out an emergency exit at Target two men were pursued by store employees. They left the cart in the parking lot and fled. Along with the merchandise police recovered a cell phone that they believe belongs to one of the suspects. An investigation to identify the phone owner is underway.
Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized
CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe.
Ohio teen receives award for saving mother’s life
From the passenger seat, Hayli successfully steered the vehicle as it crossed over the on-ramp from westbound State Route 125, down an embankment, across all four lanes of State Route 125, and then across the on-ramp from eastbound State Route 125.
Record-Herald
Woman sentenced for abandoning animals
A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted Tuesday to abandoning guinea pigs and cats. Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
Fox 19
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three ski masks, a bug detector and a brass catcher to collect fired shell casings. These are among the dozens of items agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) found stored in vehicles by the Wagner family before they moved from Pike County to Alaska in the spring of 2017.
Fox 19
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl. The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman claims she was assaulted by teens while working concession stand at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — A woman claims she was assaulted by a group of teenagers at Welcome Stadium on Friday. Danielle Cummings told News Center 7 she was working the concession stand with her son during a game when the stands started being cleared due to “numerous fights.”. “It was...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged after assaulting, attempting to light man's hair on fire
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged after assaulting another man and attempting to light his hair on fire. According to court documents, 37-year-old Christopher Marsh assaulted another man with a metal kitchen pan and strangled him until he lost consciousness. Documents allege Marsh then attempted to light the...
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Police arrest driver accused of killing Moraine student in hit-and-run
According to the Cincinnati Police, the suspect drove their Honda CRV through a red light at a high rate of speed, colliding with two students, 18-year-olds Cayden Turner and Namya Russel who were crossing the road at Jefferson Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armed robber targets Dayton gas station
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an armed suspect robbed a local gas station. According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a suspect dressed in all black walked into the Shell gas station at 1951 Stanley Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The suspect then robbed the store at […]
Police find $7k worth of meth, heroin, and crack in Ohio home
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large quantities of drugs at a home in Portsmouth. According to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 1800 block of Mabert Rd. They say they found 24 grams of suspected […]
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal all records related to her criminal case, including her 2017 aggravated murder indictment accusing her of killing her baby and 2019 conviction for abusing it. Her case is no longer found on the...
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt
MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 13