PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are looking for a suspect in last month's shooting at a gas station in Penn Hills.Police have an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Michael Wade, charging him with homicide in the Sept. 9 shooting at the Exxon gas station on Allegheny River Boulevard.Dante Jones, 34, was shot multiple times during the incident, police said.He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.Investigators are looking for Wade. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has ties to Penn Hills and Pittsburgh's North Side.Anyone who has seen Wade is urged to call 911.If you have any information about the case, you're urged to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO