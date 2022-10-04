ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swissvale, PA

15-year-old boy charged in Kennywood shooting; police say they’re looking for second shooter

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy and said they are now looking for a second shooter in the Kennywood shooting. Darryl Pirl will be charged as an adult and is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for missing 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky, last seen in August

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a Tarentum woman who was last seen over a month ago.Allegheny County police said Brackenridge police asked them last Thursday to assist with finding 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky, who hasn't been seen since Aug. 28.County police said she's known to frequent the Brackenridge and Tarentum areas. She's described as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone who has seen her or has information about her is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Penn Hills gas station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are looking for a suspect in last month's shooting at a gas station in Penn Hills.Police have an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Michael Wade, charging him with homicide in the Sept. 9 shooting at the Exxon gas station on Allegheny River Boulevard.Dante Jones, 34, was shot multiple times during the incident, police said.He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.Investigators are looking for Wade. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has ties to Penn Hills and Pittsburgh's North Side.Anyone who has seen Wade is urged to call 911.If you have any information about the case, you're urged to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
CBS Pittsburgh

57-year-old man dies following dump truck crash in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash in Indiana County. According to State Police, 57-year-old Thomas Mears, of Marion Center, Pa. was driving along Route 119 in White Township early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail.After hitting the guardrail, the truck hit an embankment, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier.Police say Mears was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died.State Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
