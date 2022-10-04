Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Pittsburgh police investigating armed robbery of convenience store
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were called to the 4900 block of Penn Avenue in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 7:15 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store. Two males entered the store and threatened employees with guns before stealing cash and cigarettes, according...
West Mifflin police looking to identify man in connection to ongoing case
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an open investigation. According to police, they need help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage. Because the case is open, police said they cannot release more information at...
15-year-old boy charged in Kennywood shooting; police say they’re looking for second shooter
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy and said they are now looking for a second shooter in the Kennywood shooting. Darryl Pirl will be charged as an adult and is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police searching for missing 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky, last seen in August
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a Tarentum woman who was last seen over a month ago.Allegheny County police said Brackenridge police asked them last Thursday to assist with finding 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky, who hasn't been seen since Aug. 28.County police said she's known to frequent the Brackenridge and Tarentum areas. She's described as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone who has seen her or has information about her is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.
Autistic 12-year-old reported missing, last seen near Pittsburgh Cemetery
PITTSBURGH, PA – Twelve-year-old Jaliana Montgomery has not been seen since 4:30 on Friday in...
Ohio police arrest man, charge girlfriend, 2 juveniles on drug charges at home
Deputies in Belmont County say they arrested a man, charged his girlfriend, and two juveniles on multiple drug charges. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a search warrant on 23rd street in Bellaire and arrested Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa(No photo available), 27, both from Bellaire. Two Ohio men […]
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing 26-year-old woman from Fayette County found dead, 2 men facing charges
Missing 26-year-old woman from Fayette County found dead, 2 men facing charges Austin James Saletrik, 25, and Joseph Lee Lockett, 40, are being charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and other offenses. NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 10/7/22 2:10 p.m.: Keisha Hottinger, 26, has been found...
wtae.com
Greensburg police seek 18-year-old suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re seeking the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old man they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said Dabiaun Davidson is wanted for involuntary deviant sexual assault and other crimes. Police said he is known to frequent Greensburg,...
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
wtae.com
Mother says son was attacked by several football players at a game
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Manor Township police are investigating the attack of a 13-year-old boy. His mother, Ashley Capiross, said several students who were on a youth football team beat her son up after a game. Watch the report from Armstrong County in the video player above. She said,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found shot in Downtown Pittsburgh alley dies from injuries
A man found shot Monday night in a Downtown Pittsburgh alley has died, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Police responded to a report of shots fired at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the city’s Cultural District around 11:20 p.m. Police said they found a man with...
Police looking for missing woman; boyfriend dead from apparent suicide believed to be responsible
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police are looking for a missing woman out of Frazer Township after her boyfriend, who officials believe is responsible for her disappearance, was found dead from an apparent suicide. According to police, 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen on Sept. 11. Harbison’s daughter...
Allegheny County police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Penn Hills gas station
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are looking for a suspect in last month's shooting at a gas station in Penn Hills.Police have an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Michael Wade, charging him with homicide in the Sept. 9 shooting at the Exxon gas station on Allegheny River Boulevard.Dante Jones, 34, was shot multiple times during the incident, police said.He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.Investigators are looking for Wade. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has ties to Penn Hills and Pittsburgh's North Side.Anyone who has seen Wade is urged to call 911.If you have any information about the case, you're urged to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
Man who took body to Ohio police station arraigned
A Nov. 7 trial date before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for Jacques Peterman-OIiver, who was arraigned before Magistrate Tim Welsh on a charge of murder for the Aug. 26 shooting death of Cameron Dyer, 36.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
57-year-old man dies following dump truck crash in Indiana Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash in Indiana County. According to State Police, 57-year-old Thomas Mears, of Marion Center, Pa. was driving along Route 119 in White Township early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail.After hitting the guardrail, the truck hit an embankment, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier.Police say Mears was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died.State Police say the investigation is ongoing.
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike, victim identified
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Tuesday. The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. near the 37.9 mile marker between the Allegheny Valley and Butler Valley interchanges. The westbound lanes were shut down between the Butler Valley and Cranberry interchanges,...
Shore News Network
115K+
Followers
58K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1