Pittsburgh, PA

Man dies after shooting in downtown's Cultural District

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

Man dies after shooting in downtown's Cultural District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is dead after a late-night shooting in downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and Maddox Place.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying along Maddox Place, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

