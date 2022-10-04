Read full article on original website
Related
A Near Perfect Day of Baseball Games
For baseball fans without any vested interests in the eight teams playing this weekend, yesterday was just about the perfect day of games. The four games delivered just the right combination of tension and action—the formula for any good baseball game—by showcasing the variety of genres only our ...
Central Illinois Proud
Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series
ST. LOUIS (AP)The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott’s ”Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
Central Illinois Proud
Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres
NEW YORK (AP)With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
Central Illinois Proud
Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener
TORONTO (AP)The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was all the support he would need, and more. Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Phillies’ Aaron Nola poised for first postseason start in Game 2 vs Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — Starting pitcher Aaron Nola waited a long time to reach postseason play with the Philadelphia Phillies, so he is geared up to finally hit the big stage Saturday. The Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series Friday at Busch Stadium, putting them in position to close out the Cardinals with another road victory in the best-of-three series.
Central Illinois Proud
Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener
NEW YORK (AP)After pounding Max Scherzer in a stunning romp, the San Diego Padres are halfway home in the wild-card round. Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four homers off an ineffective Scherzer, and the Padres blew out the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.
Central Illinois Proud
Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads
NEW YORK (AP)All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand...
Central Illinois Proud
Rays aim to rebound from wild-card loss to Guardians
One day after ending an eight-game postseason losing streak, the Cleveland Guardians will look to record another milestone when they face the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the best-of-three American League wild-card series on Saturday. Cleveland moved one win from advancing to the Division Series with its...
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Illinois Proud
MLB’s postseason is here: A guide to the 12-team playoffs
Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season. The playoffs are here, with the first games played on Friday. The postseason begins with a field of 12 teams – up from last year’s 10 – and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round.
MLB・
Comments / 0