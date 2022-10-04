ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sports Illustrated

A Near Perfect Day of Baseball Games

For baseball fans without any vested interests in the eight teams playing this weekend, yesterday was just about the perfect day of games. The four games delivered just the right combination of tension and action—the formula for any good baseball game—by showcasing the variety of genres only our ...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series

ST. LOUIS (AP)The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott’s ”Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP)With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
QUEENS, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener

TORONTO (AP)The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was all the support he would need, and more. Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer...
SEATTLE, WA
Central Illinois Proud

Phillies’ Aaron Nola poised for first postseason start in Game 2 vs Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Starting pitcher Aaron Nola waited a long time to reach postseason play with the Philadelphia Phillies, so he is geared up to finally hit the big stage Saturday. The Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series Friday at Busch Stadium, putting them in position to close out the Cardinals with another road victory in the best-of-three series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener

NEW YORK (AP)After pounding Max Scherzer in a stunning romp, the San Diego Padres are halfway home in the wild-card round. Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four homers off an ineffective Scherzer, and the Padres blew out the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.
QUEENS, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads

NEW YORK (AP)All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand...
QUEENS, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Rays aim to rebound from wild-card loss to Guardians

One day after ending an eight-game postseason losing streak, the Cleveland Guardians will look to record another milestone when they face the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the best-of-three American League wild-card series on Saturday. Cleveland moved one win from advancing to the Division Series with its...
CLEVELAND, OH
Central Illinois Proud

MLB’s postseason is here: A guide to the 12-team playoffs

Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season. The playoffs are here, with the first games played on Friday. The postseason begins with a field of 12 teams – up from last year’s 10 – and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round.
MLB

