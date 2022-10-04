ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator

The Street Fighter 6 Character Creator turns out to be the highlight of many players’ Closed Beta experience. Developers let players into early builds of their games to test out the game’s integrity, weed out bugs and glitches, and assess if the game is actually fun to play. For Capcom, the developers of Street Fighter […] The post Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Overwatch 2 Aim Assist Controller Bug Bleeds through PC Controls

Overwatch 2 aim assist may be messing up how players on the PC play, as players report feeling mouse and keyboard aiming feels “floaty.” Several reports suggest that an Overwatch 2 aim assist controller bug bleeds through the mouse and keyboard controls for the PC, leading to some difficulty in aiming with your mouse on […] The post Overwatch 2 Aim Assist Controller Bug Bleeds through PC Controls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: New Jordan Poole sighting since Draymond Green punching incident will make Warriors fans happy

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is business as usual despite the recent controversy he found himself in along with Draymond Green. Poole has been on the headlines in the past few days after his fight with Green went viral. The video leak of the said incident–showing how Dray “struck” Jordan–didn’t help matters and only made it worse, bringing unnecessary attention and spotlight to the Warriors.
Brawling Brutes finally overcome Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules

When news broke that WWE was going to start off Extreme Rules with a “Good Old Fashioned Bonnybrook Match,” mostly due to the presence of barstools, barrels, and shillelaghs as far as the eye could see around the ring, the 15,000 and change fans assembled in the Wells Fargo Center had to have known they […] The post Brawling Brutes finally overcome Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals status for opening night vs. LeBron James, Lakers amid self-imposed hiatus

Draymond Green has decided to step away from the Golden State Warriors as he tries to “heal” himself following his now highly-publicized fight with teammate Jordan Poole. Green revealed that he was in a “bad place” from a personal standpoint when the fight happened and that he now wants to take time away from the team as he deals with his personal issues.
Karrion Kross peppers Drew McIntyre in controversial WWE win

What happens when a participant in a strap match refuses to put on the strap? Does the match just start without the stipulation being fulfilled? Or is it a case where the bell won’t ring until the rules are fulfilled? Well, the WWE Universe found out firsthand at Extreme Rules, as Karrion Kross, in a […] The post Karrion Kross peppers Drew McIntyre in controversial WWE win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
