Read full article on original website
Related
binbits.com
AdaSwap partners Multichain to avail bridging solution
Next-Generation Cardano DEX, AdaSwap, has partnered with Multichain, a leading cross-chain router. The protocol announced the development in a Saturday Twitter post on its handle. According to AdaSwap, its collaboration with MultiChain will avail a reliable and efficient bridging solution to its community. Occasioned by this development, users can now...
Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in four charts
Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year.The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.Before any of these ventures, Musk gained notoriety in Silicon Valley as the co-founder of online payments platform X.com, which went on to become PayPal.Each new project has been financed, at least in...
binbits.com
Visa partners FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries in Latin America, Asia, Europe.
Visa has partnered with popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX to provide debit cards to 40 countries. According to reports, the initiative will focus on countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. As revealed, holders of the debit cards would be able to spend their digital currency without moving it from their crypto exchange.
Comments / 0