Oakland, CA

Athletics begin season at home against the Angels

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-35 in home games a season ago. The Athletics averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 199 home runs.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record in road games last season. The Angels averaged 8.2 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Collin Wiles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

