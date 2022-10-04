ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry couple tie the knot after 27 years and five kids together

Michelle Sheehan and Patrick Doona, both from Co. Kerry. We always said that if we got married that we would do something different - that is why we decided to have the party in [former Kerry GAA player] Billy O'Shea's beer garden. Myself, Patrick, his sisters Bridget and Mary, our five kids, Patrick's nieces Kerry and Holly, his nephew Mark and our friend Sarah all got stuck in decorating.
Vicky Phelan's documentary is a raw portrait of the devastation cancer leaves for families in its wake

Vicky Phelan is a household name across Ireland, and a national treasure thanks to her relentless fight for justice while battling a devastating diagnosis. Filmmaker Sasha King’s feature documentary titled Vicky, which was released in cinemas nationwide on October 7th, tells the story not just of one woman as the name might suggest, but stands as a heartbreaking testament to all those impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal.
