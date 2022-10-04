Michelle Sheehan and Patrick Doona, both from Co. Kerry. We always said that if we got married that we would do something different - that is why we decided to have the party in [former Kerry GAA player] Billy O'Shea's beer garden. Myself, Patrick, his sisters Bridget and Mary, our five kids, Patrick's nieces Kerry and Holly, his nephew Mark and our friend Sarah all got stuck in decorating.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO