Trevor St. John is a name that daytime television fans are certainly very familiar with thanks to his role as Todd Manning on "One Life to Live." That, and he also has an extensive list of credits to his name that include roles in "Rosewell, New Mexico," "The Fosters," "Containment," "Youthful Daze," and more, according to IMDb. Now that he's on "The Young and the Restless," St. John says that it definitely feels like he's returned home. Speaking about his return to the soap world, he told Soap Opera Digest in an interview, "My first day couldn't have been better. Everyone, and I mean that literally, was welcoming and helpful. They've created a culture there of generosity and positivity that's really impressive and makes me feel fortunate to be there."

