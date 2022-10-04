Read full article on original website
Related
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Who Soap Vet James Hyde Will Play On The Young And The Restless
"The Young and the Restless" fans have seen a lot of familiar soap faces return to the canvas in recent months. Of course, the biggest name of them all happens to be Susan Walters, who reprised her role as Diane Jenkins on the hit CBS soap. Her return came as a shock mostly because everyone had assumed that Diane was dead when she was in fact hiding out in California. In addition to Walters' return, actor Trevor St. John has also returned to Genoa City as Katherine Chancellor's son, according to TV Insider. When asked about his new role, he told the site, "The producers gave me an overview, but I've been mostly learning on the job. His connections are complex."
The Lifetime Movie You Didn't Know Nina Dobrev Starred In
For six seasons, "The Vampire Diaries" fans wondered which Salvatore brother Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, would pick. Would she pick sensitive Stefan, played by Paul Wesley, or dangerous Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder? The compelling love triangle kept fans glued for years. Many fans of "The Vampire Diaries" were equally as intrigued by the behind-the-scenes romance between Dobrev and Somerhalder.
100 of the Cutest Nicknames, Pet Names & Inside Joke Names To Call Your Boyfriend
A pivotal point in any new romantic relationship is giving each other a nickname. Taking the leap to nicknames shouldn’t be a big deal but when you come up with a cute name to give your boyfriend, that name you pick should be endearing and a reflection of your relationship and understanding of one another.
RELATED PEOPLE
Do The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Thomas Has Changed For The Better?
"The Bold and the Beautiful" character Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is certainly a player that a lot of people have had to keep their eye on for one reason or another. There's no doubt that many viewers recall the story behind Thomas falling in love with a mannequin or all the things he's done in the past — like when he first started getting creepily obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) or punched his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Ridge) in the face, as detailed by Soaps. But he's also shown some redeeming qualities, too. He's displayed a lot of interest in wanting to raise his son Douglas Forrester full-time again, so much so that even fans have been clashing over his new custody battle with Hope.
Which Duggar Family Members Are Active On Social Media?
Trigger warning: The following article contains references to the sexual abuse of children. For years, the Duggar family of rural Arkansas allowed their lives to be filmed for the hit reality series "19 Kids & Counting," and its spin-off, "Counting On." Even if they could never imagine raising that many children, fans still admired the way parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar managed to keep order and harmony. Other viewers praised the Duggars' determination to live by their faith and traditional values. The series came to an abrupt end, however, after the now-infamous scandal surrounding the oldest son, Josh Duggar, came to light. But despite the stain on the family's reputation, the other Duggar children still have plenty of fans who enjoy hearing about all the moves, marriages, and births that have taken place since the series ended.
The Young And The Restless' Courtney Hope Reveals The Real Difference Between Adam And Nick
Saying that "The Young and the Restless'" Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) love life is complicated is an understatement. Sally is torn between her former flame Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), and his brother Nick (Joshua Murrow), the new man in her life. Lovingly nicknamed Ally by fans, Sally and Adam's relationship has been stuck in limbo since the summer, when he made the self-sacrificing move to break up with her so her job at Newman Media wouldn't be collateral damage in his war against his family.
What You Don't Know About Hallmark Star Jill Wagner
Jill Wagner is certainly not an unfamiliar face to viewers of Hallmark Channel's heartwarming movies. That's because, since making her Hallmark Channel debut in the 2015 rom-com "Autumn Dreams," she's appeared in a whopping 16 of 'em. Of those made-for-TV movies, seven have them have been under the "Mystery 101" franchise, in which Wagner portrayed college professor and amateur sleuth Amy Winslow, whose deep-dive knowledge of literary whodunits is put into service of solving actual murders by teaming up with police detective Travis Burke (Kristoffer Polaha).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why TikTok Is Raving About The Brownie Lip Trend
At the end of August, Hailey Bieber posted a TikTok captioned "ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips." The video was more of an aesthetic one than any sort of tutorial. However, since it was posted, the TikTok has blown up, partially due to backlash from the Latina community and partially because people are loving the fall vibes. According to Allure, this isn't Bieber's first rodeo with "creating" beauty trends either. She previously brought about a TikTok frenzy with her "glazed donut" skin.
Who Is Tucker McCall On The Young And The Restless?
Trevor St. John is a name that daytime television fans are certainly very familiar with thanks to his role as Todd Manning on "One Life to Live." That, and he also has an extensive list of credits to his name that include roles in "Rosewell, New Mexico," "The Fosters," "Containment," "Youthful Daze," and more, according to IMDb. Now that he's on "The Young and the Restless," St. John says that it definitely feels like he's returned home. Speaking about his return to the soap world, he told Soap Opera Digest in an interview, "My first day couldn't have been better. Everyone, and I mean that literally, was welcoming and helpful. They've created a culture there of generosity and positivity that's really impressive and makes me feel fortunate to be there."
The Truth About The Drama Surrounding The ColourPop X Harry Potter Collection
Cosmetics company ColourPop is known for its out-of-the-box collabs and bold color choices. ColourPop has previously collaborated with companies like Disney on several occasions, including on the Bambi X ColourPop collection, proving that it knows what it's doing when it comes to creating fun makeup collections. However, its latest collection,...
Mckenna Grace On Playing Jan Broberg In Peacock's A Friend Of The Family - Exclusive Interview
At 16, Mckenna Grace has already had the kind of career most of us could only dream about. Having starred in everything from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" to "Young Sheldon" to "The Handmaid's Tale," Grace has worked in just about every genre at this point. Now, she's back on our screens in Peacock's "A Friend of the Family," a true crime drama based on a horrifying real-life abduction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Julie Plec Names The One Fan-Favorite Vampire Academy Character We Won't See In Season 1
All bets were off when Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre introduced Adrian Ivashkov into the "Vampire Academy" series in Episode 6. Given that he doesn't show up until the second book (via E! Online), fans were shook to see their favorite playboy grace the screens in all of his extra glory. With all of the timing shakeups in the first season, it's anyone's guess as to who might show up and what plotlines will unfold — and that's the fun of TV adaptations.
Significant Other's Maika Monroe And Jake Lacy Talk Up Their New Horror Flick - Exclusive Interview
As Halloween approaches and pumpkin spice everything has hit the shelves, a new horror flick guaranteed to frighten is available for streaming today. Paramount Pictures' "Significant Other," written and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, tells the tale of a young couple named Ruth and Harry (played by Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy) who embark on a backpacking trip in the remote woods of Oregon. But when things go terribly wrong, the weekend goes from romantic to nightmarish.
Bring It On: Cheer Or Die's Director Teases A Christmas Installment Of The Franchise - Exclusive
The "Bring It On" franchise has already spanned two decades, but that doesn't mean the series can't reinvent itself. In fact, the franchise's seventh movie, "Bring It On: Cheer or Die," is a fun horror-comedy that embraces the slasher genre for the very first time, just in time for Halloween.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0