Ethereum Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher this morning, approaching the major $20,000 level.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, showed some signs of recovery, trading above the $1,300 level on Tuesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Terra LUNA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Reserve Rights RSR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $954.67 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 3.5% to $19,907, while ETH rose by around 4% to $1,344 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI and SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $2.69

24-hour gain: 10.7%

  • THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $1.66

24-hour gain: 9.4%

  • Maker MKR/USD

Price: $847.37

24-hour gain: 8.4%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $142.71

24-hour gain: 7.9%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.58

24-hour gain: 7.8%

Losers

  • Reserve Rights RSR/USD

Price: $0.009492

24-hour drop: 6.7%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003162

24-hour drop: 1.7%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.92

24-hour drop: 1.2%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.8816

24-hour drop: 0.6%

  • Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $0.9869

24-hour drop: 0.1%

