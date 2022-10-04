Read full article on original website
Omnicom's (OMC) Agency TBWA Worldwide Snaps Up dotdotdash
OMC - Free Report) , which serves global clients such as McDonald's (. ADDYY - Free Report) , Apple and Hilton Hotels. The agency recently announced that it has acquired innovation agency, dotdotdash, for an undisclosed amount. Headquartered in Portland, dotdotdash specializes in creating immersive brand experiences and technology-driven creative solutions. The company’s client list includes big names such as adidas and PepsiCo.
3 Internet Delivery Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
GDDY - Free Report) , QuinStreet (. ASUR - Free Report) as countries are slowly reopening their economies and lifting the travel bans. Additionally, a greater Internet presence in emerging markets, a burgeoning affluent middle class and the accelerated uptake of smartphones will aid Internet – Delivery Services industry participants.
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Capri Holdings (CPRI) Stock
CPRI - Free Report) appears in good shape on the back of its solid growth strategies. Management has been deploying resources for a while to expand the product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omnichannel capabilities and deepen its engagement with customers. CPRI also continues reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, thanks to the potential of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories.
Five Below (FIVE) Rides High on Strategies: Apt to Hold
FIVE - Free Report) seems well poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. FIVE’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply-chain operations, strengthening digital capabilities and remodeling stores will continue to yield solid results. Also, FIVE remains committed to enhancing customer experience through several ways. Its Triple-Double growth strategy also looks encouraging.
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock
RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Buy High-Yielding Stocks at Attractive Valuations
As we move through the final quarter of the year, the signs of a slowing economy and cooling prices are becoming more obvious. September’s manufacturing PMI dropped by a rather sharp 1.9 percentage points to 50.9%, the lowest since May 2020, with contraction in new orders and employment, as well as in exports. Backlog is fast approaching contraction levels and customers’ inventories, while still low, are approaching optimum levels.
AstraZeneca's (AZN) Ultomiris Gets EC Nod for New Indication
AZN - Free Report) announced that the European Commission has granted marketing approval to long-acting C5 complement inhibitor Ultomiris for a new indication — myasthenia gravis (gMG) — a rare autoimmune neuromuscular disease. Ultomiris can now be prescribed in Europe as an add-on to standard therapy for treating...
Why Embraer (ERJ) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
