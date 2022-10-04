Read full article on original website
Related
foodlogistics.com
How Railroad Strike Sheds Light on the Importance of Contingency Planning
The transportation, manufacturing, distribution and society in general dodged a big bullet recently when a massive rail strike in the United States was avoided. We are not out of the woods yet, there is more negotiating that needs to be done to get a long-term agreement in place to keep rail cars moving. But, for now, trains are running. This is just the latest example of the unsteadiness that has come to define today’s global supply chain.
Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in four charts
Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year.The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.Before any of these ventures, Musk gained notoriety in Silicon Valley as the co-founder of online payments platform X.com, which went on to become PayPal.Each new project has been financed, at least in...
foodlogistics.com
Environmental Impact of Carbon Emissions Top Reason for Sustainable Trucking
Carriers reported awareness of the environmental impact of carbon emissions as the top reason for reducing carbon emissions, yet nearly 70% of survey respondents are planning to make a new truck purchase within the next 3 years, according to Convoy research. “According to our survey of carriers, a fleet’s purchase...
foodlogistics.com
How Standardizing the Supply Chain Could Improve Bottom Lines
Supply chains had been straining to meet increasingly complex industry and consumer needs even before the COVID-19 pandemic – the last three years only exposed and exacerbated the challenges. Material shortages, manufacturing interruptions, volatile markets and rapidly changing consumer demands all converged and magnified existing struggles. Imbalances between supply...
Comments / 0