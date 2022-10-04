Read full article on original website
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
MedicalXpress
Study indicates COVID-19 boosters among vaccinated individuals significantly reduce hospitalization rates
A Providence study released online today in the Journal of the American Medical Association sheds new light on the added benefit of a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among previously vaccinated individuals. Researchers found that boosters add about 70% extra protection, which lasts for 4–5 months, and concluded...
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that found a link between vaccination against COVID-19 and an average increase in menstrual cycle length. The increase, though less than one day, has been consistent across data from nearly 20,000 people in Canada, the United Kingdom...
msn.com
Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the use of a COVID booster vaccine that specifically targets Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The goal of the Omicron booster is to help restore protection that has faded since your last COVID-19 vaccine, and to specifically target the variants that are widely circulating in the U.S. right now.
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
IFLScience
Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public
As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
msn.com
Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference
As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Our son got a stiff neck and headache after swimming on vacation. Seven days later he was dead; he'd been infected by a brain-eating amoeba.
After swimming on vacation, our son Jordan felt sick from what turned out to be a fatal brain-eating amoeba. Now, we are raising awareness.
Residents urged to get vaccinated against mysterious 'Q fever' after cases of the rare bacterial disease doubled in a year
A disease that is spread from animal particles to people has doubled its usual transmission with people urged to vaccinate and wear a mask while mowing. Queensland Health has encouraged residents in the Wide Bay Region north of Brisbane to get vaccinated against Q fever. The rare bacterial disease causes...
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
