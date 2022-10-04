Read full article on original website
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
Kanye stirred the s**t this week with his 'White Lives Matter' shirt, and it's pretty clear ... Tom and Gisele are headed for divorce court. So we gotta ask ...
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Antonio Brown Sued After Allegedly Selling Man Fake Richard Mille Watch For $160K
1:13 PM PT -- TMZ Sports has obtained a photo of the watch that Kane claims is the fake one Brown sold him. Antonio Brown is being dragged to court yet again ... this time, a man in Florida claims the wideout sold him a bogus Richard Mille watch for $160K, fully knowing it was a phony worth far less.
Dwayne Johnson Not Running For President, 'I Love Being A Daddy'
Sorry, America ... Dwayne Johnson will NOT be the next President of the United States, 'cause The Rock just slammed the door on a future political run for the most powerful office in the world. Remember, the actor and former WWE Superstar admitted he was considering running for the job...
Prince Harry, Elton John Sue Associated Newspapers for Alleged Phone Tapping
Prince Harry and Elton John believe their phones were tapped and personal info was stolen ... and now they're teaming up to go after a major news outlet who they believe is behind it, though the company is flatly denying the claims. The Duke and the British rock star are...
Lizzo Responds to Kanye West's Body Comments During Toronto Show
Lizzo acknowledged the fact Kanye West name-dropped her on primetime television to decry obesity -- but it sounds like she's taking the high road ... straight to Canada, apparently. The singer was performing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena Friday when she stopped at one point in the show to address Ye's...
Kim Kardashian Does Soccer Mom Duty During Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Drama
Kim Kardashian is still showin' support for her kids while Kanye West appears to be at war on social media ... carrying out soccer mom duties at her son's game in the midst of the drama. Kim whipped out a folding chair, some sunglasses and a jersey for Saint's soccer...
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Love Goddess' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Love Goddess” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, has died. She was 72.
Kim Kardashian's Podcast Disputes Claim They Never Contacted Alleged Victims
Kim Kardashian's new podcast, "The System," is under attack by 2 siblings who survived a brutal crime, claiming podcast producers never reached out to them about the project ... a claim creators behind the pod are denying. "The System" dives into the story of convicted murderer Kevin Keith -- a...
Wendy's Fired Worker with Down Syndrome Because He Wasn't 'Normal,' Sister Says
The sister of the longtime Wendy's employee with Down Syndrome who was recently unceremoniously canned is lashing out at the franchise. Dennis Peek worked at a Wendy's in Stanley, North Carolina for 20 years, was fired without notice a few days back, and now his sister claims managers at the fast food joint told her Dennis couldn't do his job like a "normal" person.
"Let the Right One In" files down its fangs for it TV adaptation, preferring to stake the heart
John Ajvide Lindqvist created what may be the perfect modern vampire story in his 2004 novel "Let the Right One In," the story of a bullied boy befriended by a strange girl who is more than she seems, bonded by a shared sense of separation from the world around them. Few stories better encapsulate the tragedy of the vampire as a creature capable of intense emotion and humanity but unable to age, feel or permanently quell the urge to feed on human blood.
Benjamin Bratt -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Benjamin Bratt's looks over the years will straight-up demolish you!. Here is a 35-year-old version of the "Demolition Man" actor throwing some shade in a pair of retro transitional lenses while at an awards show back in 1999 (left). This was just one year prior to him playing FBI Agent Eric Matthews in "Miss Congeniality" alongside Sandra Bullock.
Justin Bieber Ending Friendship with Kanye West After Ye Attacked Wife Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber believes Kanye West has gone way too far to carry on their friendship, after Ye attacked his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. If you missed it, Kanye went after Hailey on social media after she defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose" and told Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.
Guess Who This Bashful Cutie Turned Into!
Before this charming little gal was belting it out all over the world and inspiring millions, she was just playing on her violin and viola and hangin' out with her two brothers in Edison, NJ. This talented gal first popped up when her parody of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You...
Tone Loc Mourns Coolio, Says Void Immediately Felt
Coolio’s fellow old-school rapper Tone Loc says life on the road won't be the same now that he's lost his touring partner of nearly a decade!!!. We caught the "Wild Thang" OG outside of LAX, where he opened up about Coolio's death leaving an immense void in his life -- a painful absence he's already felt during his last few performances.
'Bling Empire' Premiere Party Featured Claw Machine with Real Diamonds
Talk about kickin' a simple claw machine up a notch ... the premiere party for "Bling Empire" had a real, eye-turning game that you'd be a fool not to press your luck on!. Folks at the shindig tell TMZ ... Christine Chiu, one of the cast members on the Netflix series, held the bash Wednesday night at the Pendry in WeHo to celebrate the show's 3rd season.
Ray J Posts Concerning Messages, Suicidal Thoughts While Up On Ledge
Ray J uploaded a slew of worrying posts to his social media Thursday night ... ones where he heavily contemplated taking his own life, and causing serious alarm. Fans briefly saw his concerning messages on his Instagram page ... with video of what looks to be him sitting high above the ground.
Biggs Burke Says Kanye's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Harmful to Victims
Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' tees aren't gaining traction with his hip hop peers ... and count his former Roc-A-Fella label boss as the latest deflector!!!. TMZ Hip Hop recently sat down with Kareem "Biggs" Burke and picked his brain about Yeezy's controversial clothing, and there was no half-stepping -- right off the bat he said, "I condemn the shirt. I'm not with that."
Kanye West Sitting Down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson for Interview in L.A.
Kanye West has done plenty to air his grievances on social media, and now he'll be doing it in interview form with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Ye landed in L.A. from Paris Thursday and almost immediately went to meet up with Carlson and team at his office in L.A. We're told the two had a lengthy chat, which mostly focused on the recent attention Kanye's generated through wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.
