Illinois State

TMZ.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

Kanye stirred the s**t this week with his 'White Lives Matter' shirt, and it's pretty clear ... Tom and Gisele are headed for divorce court. So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
TMZ.com

Wendy's Fired Worker with Down Syndrome Because He Wasn't 'Normal,' Sister Says

The sister of the longtime Wendy's employee with Down Syndrome who was recently unceremoniously canned is lashing out at the franchise. Dennis Peek worked at a Wendy's in Stanley, North Carolina for 20 years, was fired without notice a few days back, and now his sister claims managers at the fast food joint told her Dennis couldn't do his job like a "normal" person.
STANLEY, NC
Salon

"Let the Right One In" files down its fangs for it TV adaptation, preferring to stake the heart

John Ajvide Lindqvist created what may be the perfect modern vampire story in his 2004 novel "Let the Right One In," the story of a bullied boy befriended by a strange girl who is more than she seems, bonded by a shared sense of separation from the world around them. Few stories better encapsulate the tragedy of the vampire as a creature capable of intense emotion and humanity but unable to age, feel or permanently quell the urge to feed on human blood.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Benjamin Bratt -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Benjamin Bratt's looks over the years will straight-up demolish you!. Here is a 35-year-old version of the "Demolition Man" actor throwing some shade in a pair of retro transitional lenses while at an awards show back in 1999 (left). This was just one year prior to him playing FBI Agent Eric Matthews in "Miss Congeniality" alongside Sandra Bullock.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Justin Bieber Ending Friendship with Kanye West After Ye Attacked Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber believes Kanye West has gone way too far to carry on their friendship, after Ye attacked his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. If you missed it, Kanye went after Hailey on social media after she defended Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose" and told Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Bashful Cutie Turned Into!

Before this charming little gal was belting it out all over the world and inspiring millions, she was just playing on her violin and viola and hangin' out with her two brothers in Edison, NJ. This talented gal first popped up when her parody of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You...
EDISON, NJ
TMZ.com

Tone Loc Mourns Coolio, Says Void Immediately Felt

Coolio’s fellow old-school rapper Tone Loc says life on the road won't be the same now that he's lost his touring partner of nearly a decade!!!. We caught the "Wild Thang" OG outside of LAX, where he opened up about Coolio's death leaving an immense void in his life -- a painful absence he's already felt during his last few performances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

'Bling Empire' Premiere Party Featured Claw Machine with Real Diamonds

Talk about kickin' a simple claw machine up a notch ... the premiere party for "Bling Empire" had a real, eye-turning game that you'd be a fool not to press your luck on!. Folks at the shindig tell TMZ ... Christine Chiu, one of the cast members on the Netflix series, held the bash Wednesday night at the Pendry in WeHo to celebrate the show's 3rd season.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Ray J Posts Concerning Messages, Suicidal Thoughts While Up On Ledge

Ray J uploaded a slew of worrying posts to his social media Thursday night ... ones where he heavily contemplated taking his own life, and causing serious alarm. Fans briefly saw his concerning messages on his Instagram page ... with video of what looks to be him sitting high above the ground.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Biggs Burke Says Kanye's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Harmful to Victims

Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' tees aren't gaining traction with his hip hop peers ... and count his former Roc-A-Fella label boss as the latest deflector!!!. TMZ Hip Hop recently sat down with Kareem "Biggs" Burke and picked his brain about Yeezy's controversial clothing, and there was no half-stepping -- right off the bat he said, "I condemn the shirt. I'm not with that."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Sitting Down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson for Interview in L.A.

Kanye West has done plenty to air his grievances on social media, and now he'll be doing it in interview form with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Ye landed in L.A. from Paris Thursday and almost immediately went to meet up with Carlson and team at his office in L.A. We're told the two had a lengthy chat, which mostly focused on the recent attention Kanye's generated through wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.
LOS ANGELES, CA

