Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final
TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday. It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.
Citrus County Chronicle
Singer driven from Belarus for speaking out tries to rebuild
BOSTON (AP) — Ilya Silchukou was a cultural icon in his native Belarus, the lead soloist at the State Opera Bolshoi who represented his nation at official government functions at home and abroad and performed at opera houses across Europe. He lived a privileged and comfortable life in his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. The Kyrgyz defense ministry did not specify the reason for cancelling the...
Comments / 0