North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan say
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula’s eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Sunday. The missiles were launched between 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. local time Sunday, according to Japan’s...
Pope rips treatment of migrants
Pope Francis ripped the treatment of migrants arriving in Europe as “disgusting, sinful and criminal” on Sunday. The pope’s remark, which occurred during the canonization of a bishop known as “the father of migrants” at the Vatican, came days after Italy elected a right-wing government to power that rose in part on migration issues.
US soccer president tells CNN more misconduct cases reported
The U.S. Soccer Federation has received three new reports of misconduct in women’s soccer. The organization’s president, Cindy Parlow Cone, told CNN of the new cases on Friday. The new cases came after an independent investigation final report this week by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates detailed systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. Parlow Cone didn’t provide details of the new misconduct cases to CNN. She says the U.S. Center for SafeSport and other authorities have been made aware of the new reports.
