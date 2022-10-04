Read full article on original website
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play on the second day of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales closed out the first round of group games with a thrilling 18-15 win over Scotland. Top-seeded and tournament favorite England laid down a clear marker in its opening match on Saturday when it scored 14 tries in beating Fiji 84-19. England left no doubt in the minds of any of its opponents that it will take an extraordinary team and performance to prevent them winning the world title for the third time.
LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka’s two goals including a penalty kept Arsenal at the top of the Premier League in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool. Saka stepped up and coolly converted his spot kick after Liverpool midfielder Thiago ran his studs down Gabriel Jesus’ calf. The penalty put Arsenal ahead for the third and final time in Sunday’s match. The result means Arsenal remains in first place with 24 points. It’s a point ahead of Manchester City. Liverpool is 14 points off the top in 10th place. That is putting further pressure on manager Jurgen Klopp as his team has failed to impress this season.
MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm is finally a three-time winner of the Spanish Open and has matched the feat of Spain great Seve Ballesteros. Rahm raised his putter and gave a hard fist pump after making his second birdie in a row to close out a remarkable 9-under round of 62 for a six-shot win at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. He finished at 25 under for the week to better his own tournament record from 2019 by three shots. Matthieu Pavon of France was second after a 6-under 65 in the final round.
