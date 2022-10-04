Read full article on original website
Llll M
4d ago
but they cheer when the university cut ties with the police.. I know they're back now but crime has taken root
Leah Smalley-Brehm
4d ago
it will only get worse once they say boys who identify as girls can use the bathroom. We never had any bathroom issues ever when I was in school...its because it is allowed now and ppl boys will take advantage of it!
3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
Eden Prairie High School on lockdown after potential threat made towards student
Eden Prairie High School has been placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made to a student. Police said the school notified them around 12:45 p.m. of the possible threat. The school remains on lockdown Friday afternoon. According to Eden Prairie Schools, the lockdown is classified as a "stay-put"...
Minneapolis Man Arrested, Charged with Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., 50-year-old Raphael Nunn approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.
Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire
BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue. The fire department says the fire was contained to that room. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
St. Paul officers bit in separate incidents at a Target, overnight shelter
Suspects bit St. Paul police officers in two separate incidents a few days apart. The St. Paul Police Department said the incidents happened when officers were responding to a Target store on Tuesday and an overnight shelter in the early hours of Friday. In the Tuesday incident, senior commander Josh...
Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Police clear out homeless camp in North Minneapolis...activists unhappy
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Advocates aren't happy that Minneapolis has cleared the homeless camp on the city's north side. Minneapolis sent crews, including bulldozer crews, to the camp next to the city's impound lot yesterday morning. Those crews cleared and cleaned-up the site. Homeless activist Reed Eliot said on Twitter that the dozen-or-so people living at the camp were given five minutes to grab what they could and leave. Minneapolis Police say the homeless camp was a center for drugs and crime. Minneapolis plans to build a new affordable apartment complex on the land. A groundbreaking is scheduled next week.
St. Paul Police officer was bitten during confrontation with disorderly person
ST. PAUL – For the second time in a week, a suspect has bit a St. Paul Police officer.According to St. Paul police, officers were called to Higher Ground on the 400 block of Dorothy Day Place late Thursday evening to help staff with a disorderly person who was refusing to leave or comply with the residence rules.When officers arrived, they encountered Joshua D Lehinger, a 27-year-old male, who was the reason staff called. When officers attempted to escort Lehinger from the property at the request of the staff, Lehinger began to assault the officers. During the struggle, Lehinger bit...
Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
fox9.com
Dozens left stranded after being forced out of transitional housing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Released from custody about a month ago, Anthony Jefferson says Better Futures Minnesota gave him the resources he needed to get back on his feet. "Housing, stability, peace of mind... it's very important because you don't want to go back to prison," said Jefferson. The same...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Resident Turns House into ‘Psychotic Bliss Asylum’ for Halloween
Cory Hoffarth transformed his home on West River Road in Brooklyn Park into what he calls the ‘Psychotic Bliss Asylum.’. “I like the more sinister kind-of feel,” said Hoffarth, who says he had 554 kids make it to the door of his home for candy last year. But...
extension.org
Please Identify #813498
Could you please identify this for me? As much as it looks to me to be chicken of the woods, it is my understanding that it shouldn't be growing on the ground so I am a bit confused by this one. Ramsey County Minnesota. Expert Response. Hi,. It looks a...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis
Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning. MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.
University of Minnesota confirms "fungal growth" in freshman dorm
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota confirmed it collected samples of a "fungal growth" inside some air vents in one freshman dorm after students raised concerns about their health.A spokesman said in a statement that the school's department of environmental health and safety continued its inspections at 17th Avenue Residence Hall Wednesday and the student housing staff is "working directly with affected students on temporary relocation options."Natalie Heer, a freshman who lives in the dorm, heard rumors about potential mold from other residents in the building so it prompted her to check her vent. "I was just astonished when I looked...
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis evicts three homeless encampments
Police arrived unexpectedly at a long-standing encampment in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 7 a.m. Thursday, taped off the surrounding streets for several blocks in every direction, oversaw the eviction of about 30 people and arrested three protesters. Encampment defenders had been having breakfast at the Near North...
Spike in ODs in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, dozens hospitalized
A staggering 55 drug overdoses were recorded in Minneapolis during first week of October, prompting city and state officials to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids. The City of Minneapolis on Friday said city personnel responded to multiple overdose calls Thursday and three people died in separate incidents. Emergency...
Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to city's election worker software system
The City of Minneapolis is addressing new allegations against a software executive whose company makes the system the city uses to manage and schedule poll workers. Authorities arrested Eugene Yu, CEO of Michigan-based Konnech Inc., this week, alleging that Konnech violated its contract with L.A. County in California to securely maintain election worker information on servers in the United States.
Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire
A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
