Achilles tendinopathy: aetiology and management
In the past three decades, the incidence of Achilles tendinopathy has risen as a result of greater participation in recreational and competitive sporting activities.1,2 The rate of Achilles tendon injuries in runners is about ten times that in age-matched controls. Achilles tendinopathy is also common among athletes participating in racquet sports, track and field, volleyball and soccer. However, the condition is by no means confined to athletes: in one series of 58 patients, nearly one-third did not participate in vigorous physical activity.3.
3D map reveals DNA organization within human retina cells
National Eye Institute researchers mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin, the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study published in Nature Communications.
Pharmacy’s role in a modern health continuum
Developing a health care system that puts people at the center of their own care and uses all available resources as effectively as possible has become a consistent goal of most governments. Achieving this goal requires different health professionals to work in collaboration with each other to meet the health needs of patients. In order for that to happen, governments must work with all key professional groups to use all available resources of the system most effectively and, importantly, pharmacists must be recognized as the professional that coordinates drug therapy management. In addition, governments must put in place policies and a regulatory and funding environment that facilitates team-based care and acknowledges and supports the professional competencies of all health professions. These basic points were made in a White Paper prepared for the Alberta Minister of Health. This article, derived from that paper, was prepared to help pharmacists and other pharmacy organizations understand the critical steps needed for individuals and the health system to fully experience and benefit from pharmacists’ skills and services.
