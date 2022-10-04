ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California coronavirus updates: As COVID-19 pandemic assistance ends, homelessness skyrockets in Sacramento

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 2:35 p.m.: As COVID-19 pandemic assistance ends, homelessness skyrockets in Sacramento. Homelessness is expected to be up when the federal government releases results from an annual count in the coming months — the first full tally since the coronavirus pandemic began.
