Crews battle house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Crews worked to battle a house fire in Trotwood early Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m. crews got the call to respond to smoke in the area of South Wolf Creek Pike and Nolan Road.

At least three engines were called to respond to the fire, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

The house is reported to be abandoned, according to dispatch.

No injuries have been reported.

Video from the scene shows heavy white smoke coming from a house in a wooded area.

