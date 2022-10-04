ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Crews battle house fire in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbd68_0iL65ykF00

TROTWOOD — Crews worked to battle a house fire in Trotwood early Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m. crews got the call to respond to smoke in the area of South Wolf Creek Pike and Nolan Road.

At least three engines were called to respond to the fire, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

The house is reported to be abandoned, according to dispatch.

No injuries have been reported.

Video from the scene shows heavy white smoke coming from a house in a wooded area.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Crews battling fire in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out in West Carrollton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a scrap metal fire at Metal Shredders in the 5100 block of Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. The fire was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to apartment fire in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Beavercreek Sunday. Beavercreek Police and Fire dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a fire at the Emerald Lakes Apartments in the 2600 block of Sapphire Point. The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a crash in Middletown. Crews were called to respond to the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street shortly before 2:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle, according to Middletown police. Upon arrival,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Trotwood, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#White Smoke#Accident#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews put out mulch fire at Dayton landfill

DAYTON — Fire crews spent hours on scene of mulch fire at a landfill in Dayton Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Wagner Ford around 9:30 pm Wednesday night. Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff Investigates Homicide

– On October 6, 2022 at approximately 7:30PM the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County, Ohio. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene. An adult male was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. This subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY

(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
131K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy