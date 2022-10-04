Read full article on original website
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD Revealed As The Supercar’s Swan Song
We knew it was coming, and now it’s here – prepare to meet the final Audi R8 with a combustion engine. The V10 era is drawing to a close as Ingolstadt is sunsetting the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter FSI with a hardcore version of its mid-engined supercar. It's effectively the best of both worlds by combining the superior power of the Quattro model with the lighter package of its RWD sibling. In fact, more weight has been trimmed for the GT.
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Celebrates 25 Years Of The Tourist Trophy
Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.
Porsche 911 Cabriolet 964-Model Gets 500-HP EV Conversion From Everrati
Everrati specializes in performing electric powertrain conversions to classic sports cars. Its latest creation is a 964-generation Porsche 911 Cabriolet wide body. The new variant joins the existing coupe- and Targa-based offerings. The new powertrain consists of an electric motor that Everrati offers with 440-horsepower (328-kilowatt) or 500-hp (373-kW) outputs....
Porsche Becomes Europe’s Most Valuable Automaker Ahead Of Volkswagen
Porsche launched its Initial Public Offering on the German Stock Exchange late last month. It was one of Europe’s biggest ever, and it’s proving quite successful for the automaker. Yesterday, Porsche passed Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable automaker. On Thursday, Porsche shares rose to 93 euros ($90.56...
Renault 4 Concept Teased Ahead Of October 17 Debut
Renault is paying its respects to the elderly by reviving the 4, one of its most popular cars ever made. Also known as the 4L, the economy hatchback developed to rival the Citroën 2CV was produced from the early 1960s until the mid-1990s. More than eight million vehicles were assembled at over 10 factories across the world. Now, it's coming back. Well, at least in concept form. Teaser images have been released ahead of a debut on October 17.
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
McLaren 765LT Spider With Color-Changing Paint Looks Expensive Because It Is
The McLaren 765LT Spider is a gorgeous, open-roof supercar. This one is extra special because it wears color-shifting paint from the MSO customization division. The price of this special shade is allegedly $500,000, according to the video. To put that into perspective, the 765LT Spider retails for $388,000 after the $5,500 destination fee, meaning the paint costs more than the car.
BMW 8 Series Coupe And Cabrio To Be Axed, Electric Gran Coupe Coming: Report
The 8 Series hasn't quite lived up to the heritage left by the legendary E31 and you can immediately see that by the small investment BMW made with the product's Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year. It doesn't make sense to spend big money on a product that doesn't generate sufficient sales volume to warrant the investment. Another relevant and more recent example is the Z4 as the roadster received the mildest of facelifts.
Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race
In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
Maserati GranCabrio EV Confirmed For 2023 Launch
Maserati is back in the GT game with the all-new GranTurismo that made its debut earlier this week. The lineup includes the first-ever production electric vehicle from the Italian brand and it seems that the EV recipe will also be transformed into an open-top grand tourer. The information comes from Massimo Capaldi, Maserati’s head of global products, who recently gave an interview with Autocar.
Ford Mustang, Lightning, F-150 Super Snake Race In Gas Vs EV Fight
High-performance vehicles are available across a wide range of body styles. Electric powertrains have broadened that spectrum further, but they still have to contend with physics. A new Carwow YouTube video pits a family of Ford vehicles against each other in a drag race that compares an electric F-150 Lightning, a stock Mustang GT, and a tuned Shelby F-150 Super Snake.
Audi RS3 Spied Wearing Early Refresh For Bodywork
The current Audi RS3 debuted in 2021 and went on sale for the 2022 model year with a starting price of $59,995. Given that the vehicle is so new, it's odd to see the company developing what appears to be a refresh for the model. The camouflage wrap is on...
UPDATE Audi RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Models Get Competition Packages With Less Sound Deadening
UPDATE: The Competition Package will be available for the RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback in the United States, and it will come with the upgrades from the Competition Plus pack in Europe. The optional equipment will add $16,100 to the price of these models. Audi makes the RS4 Avant, RS5...
2023 Kia Telluride Price Starts At $37,025, Costs $54k In Top Trim
Kia has announced pricing for the refreshed 2023 Telluride. The popular SUV is a tad more expensive across the board than it was last year, and there's a new range-topping trim that takes the Telluride well beyond $50,000. The starting point is $37,025, a $2,300 bump over 2022. That includes Kia's destination charge of $1,335.
Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV Thrashed Around Fiorano Is A Sight To See
The Ferrari Purosangue debuted in September as the brand's first crossover. The Prancing Horse is apparently still fine-tuning the machine, though. This video shows one in full camouflage lapping the brand's Fiorano test track. After a vehicle debut, some automakers are fine with driving it without camouflage. Other companies leave...
Corvette Z06 Stuns Huracan Evo, Ferrari 458 Race Car In Drag Races
The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?
Audi R8 V10 With A Gated Manual Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The day will come when screaming engines longer fill the highways of the world, but it is not this day. Direct drive from high-power electric motors will negate the satisfying clicks and snaps of a manual transmission, but it is not this day. Arise, enthusiasts, and embrace the sounds of power and control in this, a rare Audi R8 V10 with a gated six-speed manual being exercised to its limit on the Autobahn.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Spied Hiding Minor Changes On Video
It was only in 2019 when Mercedes-Benz introduced the second generation of long-roof CLA at the Geneva Motor Show. However, the CLA Shooting Brake is already getting a facelift, and recent sightings just confirmed that it's something to watch out for in the months to come. Courtesy of YouTube's walkoARTvideos,...
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
2022 Audi RS3 Is Stable But A Bit Slow In The Moose Test
The moose test doesn't lie, and there's no way to fake it. One might think that dedicated performance vehicles have an advantage in the tricky high-speed maneuver, but as we've seen before, that's not always the case. The latest moose test video from km77.com features the Audi RS3. RS models...
