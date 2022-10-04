Read full article on original website
After Hurricane Ian, some question if taxpayer dollars should go toward disaster relief
WASHINGTON (TND) — As Florida continues to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, some are raising questions about federal aid and whether taxpayers should continue paying to rebuild in high-risk disaster areas. It’s been just over one week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, killing at least...
Largest income tax cut in Missouri history signed into law this week by Gov. Parson
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson (R-Mo.) called on the state's general assembly to hold a special session at the end of August. A major goal of the session was to establish the largest income tax cut in state history. After weeks of work, Gov. Parson signed that...
Missouri State Capitol to be lit red to honor fallen firefighters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol to be lit red on Saturday, October 8, to honor fallen firefighters. The capitol will be red until Sunday, October 9, at sunrise. The 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is also on October 8 and...
