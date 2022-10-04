ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktvo.com

Missouri State Capitol to be lit red to honor fallen firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol to be lit red on Saturday, October 8, to honor fallen firefighters. The capitol will be red until Sunday, October 9, at sunrise. The 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is also on October 8 and...
