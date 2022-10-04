ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tyres deflated on around 60 SUVs in Edinburgh overnight, campaigners claim

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUp0k_0iL63Ayr00

Around 60 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in Edinburgh had their tyres deflated overnight as part of a targeted campaign.

The Tyre Extinguishers said the vehicles were “made safe” in the Marchmont and Bruntsfield areas of the city overnight on Monday.

Activists said the areas have good public transport and as a result there is no need to own an SUV.

It is the eighth such action in the Scottish capital and groups are now active around the world.

A spokesman for the group said the vehicles are “a climate disaster”, adding: “The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.

“But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000

More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
JAPAN
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Angry motorists drag Just Stop Oil protesters out of road as 45 activists arrested

Angry motorists have been filmed dragging climate activists out of the road during Just Stop Oil's latest protest in the capital. The Metropolitan Police made 45 arrests on Sunday as Just Stop Oil campaigners blocked roads in London in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. Drivers in Westminster were seen dragging protesters out of the road near the parliament, as one confronted the climate group by saying: “I have to go to hospital... stop interfering with us.”One activist was also filmed climbing on top of a police van and glueing his hand to...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protester climbs on top of police van in London

A Just Stop Oil activist has climbed onto the top of a police van in Piccadilly Circus, London, this Sunday for the ninth day of protests in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “So far today, a total of 45 people have been arrested for wilful obstruction of the highway in connection with Just Stop Oil protests in Piccadilly.“They have been taken into custody.”Climate protests have been going on since last Saturday (1 October) in London, with activists blocking areas like Waterloo Bridge and Trafalgar Square as well as Westminster.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic for fourth dayMet Police commissioner 'happy' for daughters to walk in London at nightJust Stop Oil protesters block road on Park Lane on eighth day of protests
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh#Tyres#Suv#Pollution#Vehicles#Marchmont#Bruntsfield#Scottish
The Independent

Academic: UK Government would ‘fear emulation’ if Scotland became independent

The UK Government will fear other parts of the country breaking away if Scotland ever becomes independent, an academic has said.Speaking at a fringe event on the border arrangements of an independent Scotland during the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Professor Anand Menon – director of the think tank UK in a Changing Europe – told party members there would be a fear that should an independent Scotland be successful in the European Union, that could act as a “role model” for Northern Ireland in a future border poll.In the same meeting, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said Scotland’s success as a...
POLITICS
The Independent

The troubles ahead for Liz Truss after her disastrous fortnight

The last time Liz Truss walked into parliament, she was basking in the triumph of seizing the Tory leadership and leading a nation unified in sadness at the Queen’s death.When she returns this week, she must confront a seething Conservative party in open revolt over the disastrous own goals of the last fortnight – and in panic over a 30-point Labour poll lead. Here are the challenges that await the prime minister this week:The economyKwasi Kwarteng will face MPs on Tuesday for the first time since his bungled budget – when he could bow to pressure to release the...
POLITICS
The Independent

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.He said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

World Conker Championships winner ‘thrilled’ after securing victory

The winners of the 2022 World Conker Championships have been announced, with one saying that she has waited for over 30 years to secure victory.The event at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick, Peterborough, on Sunday, welcomed more than 300 competitors and about 5,000 spectators from across the globe.After a series of intense games, Fee Aylmore was crowned women’s champion and Randy Topolinski, from Calgary in Canada, became men’s champion.Ms Aylmore, 49, a school nurse who lives a few miles from Southwick, said that she was thrilled.“If you want something badly enough, keep doing it,” she told the PA news agency.“It...
SPORTS
The Independent

Supreme Court will ‘fail people of Scotland’ if it does not allow referendum

The Supreme Court will “fail the people of Scotland” if it does not allow for the Scottish Government to legislate for a second independence referendum.SNP president Mike Russell addressed the party’s conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he discussed its plans ahead of the ruling.The court will hear arguments this week after a referral from the Lord Advocate on a prospective Bill legislating for a referendum.Mr Russell told delegates: “If the Supreme Court rules in our favour, then it will be on October 19 next year.“And if the Supreme Court fails the people of Scotland, then we will rise to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scottish airline Loganair put up for sale

The UK’s largest regional airline Loganair has been put up for sale.Scottish brothers Stephen and Peter Bond, who have owned the business for the last 25 years, are looking for new owners for the Glasgow-based airline.The company flies 44 aircraft to more than 40 destinations across Europe and the British Isles, according to its website,The Bonds - Stephen is now 72, Peter is 61 - are committed to finding the right future owner for Loganair, who will act as its custodian for the next generation, just as they and previous owners have doneJonathan HinklesCompany figures show it flies up to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Man and woman charged with stealing milk and damaging shops in London

A man and woman accused of stealing milk and damaging two shops in central London on Friday afternoon have been charged and are to appear in court.Stephen Bone, 40, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, and Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, of Copenhagen Street, Islington, north London, were both charged in the early hours of Sunday with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.The counts of theft relate to milk allegedly taken from the shops and used in the acts of criminal damage.They were both arrested in Green Park, central London, on Saturday.Bone remains in custody and will appear at Westminster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Racial inequality ‘hard-wired into housing system’ as UK rent soars

Racial inequality is “hard-wired into our housing system”, a charity CEO has warned as new research revealed black and minority ethnic (BAME) renters are more affected by rising rent prices. A YouGov poll of 2,000 individuals conducted on behalf of the housing charity Shelter and shared with The i newspaper showed that one in six BAME private renters has seen an increase in their rent in the past month. Within this group, 31 per cent have seen an increase of more than £100 a month, compared to 24 per cent of private renting adults and 21 per cent of white...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP accused of trivialising bills crisis by suggesting ‘women like heating on’

A former Tory MP in line for a peerage from Boris Johnson has been accused of “trivialising” the energy crisis by describing himself as a “hot-blooded male” and saying that the “females in my house like to have the heating on”.In a segment on the unprecedented energy costs facing households this winter on the BBC’s Sunday Politics North West, Graham Evans followed his remarks on “females” by advising viewers to “try and keep the heating down as much as humanly possible”.He said on the show: “Personally, I’m a hot-blooded male. Females in my house like to have the heating...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Irish premier meets people injured in Creeslough service station blast

Irish premier Micheal Martin has met those who were injured in a devastating explosion at a service station in Co Donegal.During his visit to Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday morning, which lasted over an hour and a half, the Taoiseach met with the medical team who were on duty on the day of the blast in Creeslough.Some of the hospital staff are understood to have known some of the victims of the blast.The Taoiseach also met members of the hospital’s mortuary team in the aftermath of the harrowing incident that claimed the lives of 10 people, including a five-year-old girl.The...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales suffers new technical problem

The departure of beleaguered Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to head for repairs has been delayed again after the £3 billion warship suffered a further technical problem.The Nato flagship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August after sailing from Portsmouth Naval Base to take part in flight trials and diplomatic visits in the US.Inspections by divers and engineers found that the 33-ton starboard propeller, the same weight as 30 Ford Fiesta cars, had malfunctioned with a coupling holding it in place breaking.The carrier was taken back to Portsmouth for further examination by engineers from Babcock...
MILITARY
The Independent

Zahawi warns ‘delay is our biggest enemy’ as he urges Tory unity

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has warned “delay is our biggest enemy” as he sought to quell disquiet in Tory ranks after a tumultuous week for the party.The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said colleagues must “focus” on delivering for the country, as any “dither” will “end in defeat” for the Conservatives.But tensions were still running high on Sunday, as a senior Tory MP warned the current mood in the party is “febrile”, with many backbenchers – and indeed members of the Government -“very concerned at where we are in the polls”.It comes after Mr Zahawi, along with three other...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy