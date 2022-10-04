‘I should have been more specific’: Liz Truss apologises for incorrect energy bills claim
Liz Truss has apologised for not being “more specific” when discussing the government’s Energy Price Guarantee on radio interviews last week.
Speaking to LBC today, 4 October, the prime minister clarified comments she made during appearances on local BBC radio stations, in which she claimed that the maximum amount households will pay is £2,500 under the guarantee.
“I was talking about the typical bill, what we’re actually doing is capping it per unit of energy... I’m sorry I wasn’t more specific,” Ms Truss told Nick Ferrari.
