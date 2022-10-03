Read full article on original website
October 2022 Nebo PEAK Award Winners
Nebo School District wants to showcase our Positive Energy and Kind employees. PEAK Awards are nominated by patrons and recognized by the Superintendent Staff and Nebo School Board of Education. The award is administered by the Communications and Community Relations Department. Courtney Packard, Counselor, Maple Mountain High. Nominated by: Katy...
Walk/Roll to School Day
Park View Elementary celebrated National Walk/Roll to School Day in the biggest way! Prior to the event, students were taught about the benefits of walking or rolling to school. They learned: Vitamin D is good for you, it's an act of self-love, it helps you connect with nature, it feels good to move your body and it is a fun way to stay physically healthy. They were also taught different tips for staying safe when walking/rolling to school, such as using safe school routes, staying alert, making yourself visible to drivers, looking left and right before crossing the street and when possible using the crosswalk.
Picture Retake Day - Oct 6
School picture retakes will be Thurs, Oct 6. Students who either missed the original picture day in Sept or who are unhappy with their pictures are welcome to get their pictures taken. Students who have their picture (regardless of if they purchase a packet) will be issued a student ID card. If you do wish to purchase a packet, please click here for the Bell Photography flyer. It refers to the original picture day, but the code is the exact same for retakes.
Student Council Conference @ BYU
Members of MGMS Student Council traveled to BYU with their illustrious leader Mr. Gappmayer. At this conference students listened to amazing speakers talk about how to be good leaders for their school and their community. The students had an amazing time and even won the sticker contest (tied with two other schools) by collecting a sticker from every school that was in attendance at the conference.
School Shirts!
School Spirit Friday is BACK! If you would like to buy some school "swag", ordering is up and going! Scan the QR code or use this link: https://springlakeelementary.axomo.com/
3rd Grade Orange Book Reports
Third graders have been working hard on their Orange Book Reports! They decorated a pumpkin like the main character of their book and also wrote a paragraph describing the main character. It's so fun to see their creativity! Great job 3rd graders!
College Application Week is in Full Swing
The ALC College Application week is in full swing this week. Ms. Grant has gone to a lot of work to ensure that the seniors here at the ALC will be well informed with information about colleges. There are tables set up across the front entry of the school, with...
2nd Grade Fieldtrip
This week our 2nd grade classes had an amazing fieldtrip at the Youth Forest in Diamond Fork Canyon. They learned about different habitats; wading in a stream to look for fish and bugs, hiking to look for wildlife and tracks, and birdwatching. It was an awesome day in the mountains!
SaJHS News 10/4/2022
Student Success Center (Term 1 ends a week from tomorrow): The Student Success Center in room 109 is available to assist students in reaching their academic goals. Students can scan the QR code below or use this link to fill out a form letting us know they would like some help. A student success tracker will meet with each student to work out a time for them to come in and get help.
New Teacher - Kevin Bateman
We are excited to have Kevin Bateman as our new band director at Salem Jr. High this year!. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Brigham Young University. While at BYU, he was the president and trumpet soloist for the Cougar Marching Band, played lead trumpet in the Pep Band and Jazz Ensemble, assistant principal trumpet in both the Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony as well as being a member of.
Maker Week
Students in Mrs. Kristal Nielson's STEM class got to choose any project that they wanted to create. They came up with their own idea and used their creativity to make their idea come to life!
Miss Wilzbach's Class Enjoys Movement Activity
Today Miss Wilzbach's second grade class talked about why leaves change in the fall and did a movement activity as the leaves. They used scarves to represent our leaves and they loved listening to the music and moving along with it. The students did a great job of controlling their movements to follow the music and represent a fall leaf!
PTA Direct Donation - School Mascot!
We are halfway through our PTA Direct Donation Fundraiser and wanted to send a reminder to send back your child's envelope or get online to pay!! https://sierrabonita.memberhub.com/store. We are excited to get a school Mascot costume this year for our school and have great plans to use "Andy" a lot throughout the year in school activities. Also this fundraiser helps us support and be able to do all of our PTA sponsor activities and things for the teachers as well throughout the year!
Dean of Students - Emily Hiatt
We are excited to welcome Emily Hiatt to Salem Jr High this year as our Dean of Students!. Mrs. Hiatt was born in Sacramento, California and lived there until she moved to Utah for college. She worked as a CNA for five years and then as a teacher for eight years. She taught 7th/8th science at Providence Hall Jr for 3 years and Biology at Landmark HS for 5 years. Mrs.Hiatt is married and have two little kids which means she watches a lot of Cocomelon and goes to the park too often.
Kindergarten Explores Their Senses!
Mrs. Lowe's class has been learning about their five senses, apples and fall. They used their five senses to explore various types of apples. While they couldn't decide which one was best, they all agreed that apples are tasty!. #TaylorTigers #TaylorElementary #ROAR #ManyTigersOneROAR #TaylorTraditions #TaylorMeansFamily #riseup #BeenHereSince1866 #BeKindToOneAnother #DiscoverPowerWithin #NeboHero...
