ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Musk Says PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla semi-electric trucks on Dec. 1

When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019. However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In August, he announced the planned production of the truck.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

How this popular Jeff Bezos quote drives Amazon's climate goals

In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
SEATTLE, WA
CNBC

How Amazon's Climate Pledge Delivers

In 2020, Amazon created a $2 billion fund to back decarbonization startups. The initial investments focused on greener vehicles, shrinking packing boxes and reducing emissions across supply chains and cargo ships. But given Amazon's size, scale and capital, things are just getting started. An exclusive glimpse into the newest recipients of the Climate Pledge Fund and where they go from here.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
CNBC

The startups still betting space mining will bring in big bucks

Just a couple of years ago, it seemed that space mining was inevitable. Analysts, tech visionaries and even renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson predicted that space mining was going to be big business. But fast forward to 2022, and humanity has yet to commercially mine even a single asteroid. CNBC spoke to two California startups, AstroForge and TransAstra, about how they are trying to make space mining a reality and the challenges they face.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Friday — jobs data no help for Fed, AMD mixed reviews, Meta 'compelling'

Stocks down. Bond yields up. The government's September employment report: Nonfarm payrolls up 263,000 versus 275,000 expected, jobless rate 3.5% versus 3.7% expected. While fewer-than expected jobs were added last month, the market seems to be saying that the data was not enough to deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates 75 basis points at its fourth straight meeting to fight inflation. Wage inflation: average hourly earnings up 0.3% in September, up 5% year over year — slightly higher and slightly lower than expectations, respectively.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Samsung Electronics#Consumer Electronics#South Korean
CNBC

Clarity Ai: The Power Of Big Data In ESG

With the ESG investment market now over one-third of total gross assets, many investors are turning to Clarity Ai as a one-stop-shop for all their sustainability data needs. The Spanish startup specializes in aggregating billions of pieces of ESG data and impact measurements, important tools to help build greener and more transparent portfolios.
MARKETS
CNBC

Rocket builder Astra Space gets delisting warning from Nasdaq

Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company has been saddled with quarterly losses...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy