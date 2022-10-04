Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Musk Says PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla semi-electric trucks on Dec. 1
When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019. However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In August, he announced the planned production of the truck.
CNBC
Why Silicon Valley is so excited about awkward drawings done by artificial intelligence
Several new programs, commonly called generative AI, released in the past few years can take a single phrase and generate never-before-seen images that match the prompt. The pictures are anything but perfect. Most programs give you infinite images to choose from, and there's nothing stopping a human from using a...
CNBC
How this popular Jeff Bezos quote drives Amazon's climate goals
In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
CNBC
How Amazon's Climate Pledge Delivers
In 2020, Amazon created a $2 billion fund to back decarbonization startups. The initial investments focused on greener vehicles, shrinking packing boxes and reducing emissions across supply chains and cargo ships. But given Amazon's size, scale and capital, things are just getting started. An exclusive glimpse into the newest recipients of the Climate Pledge Fund and where they go from here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks as the market grows increasingly uncertain
Using a market downcycle to accumulate shares of companies with strong fundamentals and prospects can lead to good returns when the market goes up. To that end, keeping an eye on which stocks analysts are recommending can be a good practice. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
CNBC
Remote jobs have tripled during the pandemic—these are the top 10 companies hiring for them
Though people are returning to in-office work, the option for remote work remains high and is likely to keep growing. The share of jobs that explicitly say workers can be remote has nearly tripled from pre-pandemic, from roughly 4% of in 2019 to nearly 12% of jobs in 2022, according to ZipRecruiter data.
CNBC
The startups still betting space mining will bring in big bucks
Just a couple of years ago, it seemed that space mining was inevitable. Analysts, tech visionaries and even renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson predicted that space mining was going to be big business. But fast forward to 2022, and humanity has yet to commercially mine even a single asteroid. CNBC spoke to two California startups, AstroForge and TransAstra, about how they are trying to make space mining a reality and the challenges they face.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Friday — jobs data no help for Fed, AMD mixed reviews, Meta 'compelling'
Stocks down. Bond yields up. The government's September employment report: Nonfarm payrolls up 263,000 versus 275,000 expected, jobless rate 3.5% versus 3.7% expected. While fewer-than expected jobs were added last month, the market seems to be saying that the data was not enough to deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates 75 basis points at its fourth straight meeting to fight inflation. Wage inflation: average hourly earnings up 0.3% in September, up 5% year over year — slightly higher and slightly lower than expectations, respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Ron Insana: It's time to use an 'all of the above' energy policy to break up the OPEC+ cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
CNBC
Clarity Ai: The Power Of Big Data In ESG
With the ESG investment market now over one-third of total gross assets, many investors are turning to Clarity Ai as a one-stop-shop for all their sustainability data needs. The Spanish startup specializes in aggregating billions of pieces of ESG data and impact measurements, important tools to help build greener and more transparent portfolios.
CNBC
Rocket builder Astra Space gets delisting warning from Nasdaq
Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company has been saddled with quarterly losses...
CNBC
VPN use skyrockets in Iran as citizens navigate internet censorship under Tehran's crackdown
Demand for VPN services skyrocketed over 2,100% on Sept. 22 compared with the previous 28 days, according to figures from Top10VPN. Swiss startup Proton said it saw daily signups to its VPN service balloon as much as 5,000% at the peak compared to average levels. Iranians have faced "curfew-style" network...
Comments / 0