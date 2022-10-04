ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Nipomo, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Santa Ynez High School football team will have a game with Nipomo High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Sports
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Nipomo, CA
Local
California Sports
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest burglary suspect in Los Osos, lift shelter in place call

San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Los Osos on Wednesday evening following a short manhunt. Early in the evening, officials sent a reverse 911 call to 54 residents in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets advising people to shelter in place while deputies searched for the burglary suspect.
LOS OSOS, CA
mustangnews.net

A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street

After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Tribune S Best
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Homicide in Santa Ynez

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
mustangnews.net

Police chase through SLO County leads to child endangerment charges

A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email. On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New Times

Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County

Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy