Nipomo, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Santa Ynez High School football team will have a game with Nipomo High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
Lompoc Record
Mission Prep pulls away from Lompoc for huge Mountain League win
Lompoc led Mission Prep 35-34 in the second half of Friday's pivotal Mountain League game in San Luis Obispo. Mission Prep scored the game's final 27 points and captured a critical Mountain League win over the Braves.
Fillmore Elementary School goes on lockdown
Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc went into campus-wide lockdown Friday. District officials received information from the Lompoc Police Department that led the school to lockdown.
calcoastnews.com
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest burglary suspect in Los Osos, lift shelter in place call
San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Los Osos on Wednesday evening following a short manhunt. Early in the evening, officials sent a reverse 911 call to 54 residents in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets advising people to shelter in place while deputies searched for the burglary suspect.
mustangnews.net
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives investigate homicide in Santa Ynez
Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one man in Santa Ynez Saturday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.
One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a fatal homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. The post One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Homicide in Santa Ynez
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who...
mustangnews.net
Police chase through SLO County leads to child endangerment charges
A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email. On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.
This elected official can’t find a place to live in his own SLO County town
“I love this town. … This community has done so much for me. I’m not leaving,” he said.
Fatal car crash shuts down parts of HWY 41
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at 41 and Old Morro Rd. East in Atascadero Saturday afternoon. The accident was reported shortly before 11:45 a.m.
New Times
Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County
Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
Lompoc prison inmates sentenced for assault on fellow prisoner
Four inmates who assaulted a fellow prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc have been sentenced to more time behind bars.
1 person found dead in fire in Nipomo
A vehicle parked in the garage of a home caught on fire in Nipomo Friday afternoon. Fire crews are working to contain the fire.
Lompoc Police involved in standoff with juvenile
Police were sent to the 600 block of North Fourth Street at 8:21 a.m. after a report of a boy with a gun threatening to kill someone.
Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday
The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash
A two-car crash in Solvang injured three elderly women on Wednesday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. The post 73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man pleads no contest to murdering Oceano activist, faces 30 years to life in prison
David Krause was charged with murder and elder abuse in the killing of Larry Bross.
Former Timeless Treasures shop owner likely headed to trial in embezzlement case
“It’s been a long time chasing my own money that I lost from her,” said Kevin Rock, one of the people who accused the shop owner of embezzlement.
