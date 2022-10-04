Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Related
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
Celebrating 60 Years of Bond! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Last Night?
Stars. Dancing with the Stars. For Week 3 of season 31, the 14 remaining pairs put down their martinis to shake (not stir) it up on the dance floor, performing to a song from a James Bond movie in celebration of the franchise's 60th anniversary. And by the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
talentrecap.com
Shangela Gets Dance Tips from Paula Abdul Ahead of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 contestant D.J. “Shangela” Pierce recently got to chat with Paula Abdul, who gave him some tips about performing the Rumba. He will be taking on the dance with his partner Gleb Savchenko during Bond Night. Shangela Gets Dance Tips from Paula Abdul.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
RELATED PEOPLE
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
womansday.com
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit
Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelly Clarkson Finally Explains Why She Iced Out Simon Cowell Through Her Entire American Idol Run
Kelly Clarkson defended herself after Simon Cowell revealed that the American Idol champ iced him out during her run.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Tests Out Crazy New ‘Flaming’ Jacket Amid Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency is in full swing. She promised rhinestones and fringe for the ‘Velvet Rodeo.’ And pyro. She promised pyro, and she’s finding more of it. Now she’s going to wear it. Check out the video she shared of a new jacket that her team created.
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVB
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Dishes on Season 2, Reflects on 'Pitch Perfect' 10-Year Anniversary (Exclusive)
Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar stopped by the ET set earlier this week for an exclusive sit-down interview with Nischelle Turner, where he previewed season 2 of the hit CBS comedy. On the half-hour series, Ambudkar plays Rose McIver's TV husband Jay, who, unlike McIver's character, is unable to communicate directly...
KTVB
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Dream’ Duet She’d Love to Perform With Blake Shelton
Pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton are an iconic couple. Stefani recently shared what song she would love to duet with her husband. The couple met while they were both judges on the singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in the audition stage of the season, and a husband-and-wife singing duo appeared on the show. The duo, The Dryes, sang “Islands in the Stream,” the country song by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
KTVB
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Is a 'Jerk' For Quizzing Her on Country Music
The competition between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on season 22 of The Voice is starting to get personal!. The married pair duked it out once again during Tuesday's Blind Auditions when 19-year-old Austin Montgomery wowed them with his performance of Hank Williams' "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You)," earning chair turns from Gwen, Blake and first-time coach Camila Cabello.
Comments / 0