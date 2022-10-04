ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit

Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Dream’ Duet She’d Love to Perform With Blake Shelton

Pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton are an iconic couple. Stefani recently shared what song she would love to duet with her husband. The couple met while they were both judges on the singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in the audition stage of the season, and a husband-and-wife singing duo appeared on the show. The duo, The Dryes, sang “Islands in the Stream,” the country song by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Is a 'Jerk' For Quizzing Her on Country Music

The competition between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on season 22 of The Voice is starting to get personal!. The married pair duked it out once again during Tuesday's Blind Auditions when 19-year-old Austin Montgomery wowed them with his performance of Hank Williams' "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You)," earning chair turns from Gwen, Blake and first-time coach Camila Cabello.
