Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO