ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winonahealth.org

Lake Winona Manor fireworks set to light up the sky

Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor annual fireworks show is set for Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community. “We enjoy planning special events for our residents throughout the year, and the fireworks is one...
WINONA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
KEYC

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winona State University#Scholarships#Linus College#Winona State For Free#The Admissions Office
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

September 27th Crash Proves to be Fatal

(KWNO)- On September 27th, around 2:00 p.m. Minnesota State Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash that left a Lake City Man dead. The accident occurred on Hwy 61 in Red Wing after a Dodge Dart Collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was southbound. After the Dart hit the Sonata, the...
LAKE CITY, MN
winonaradio.com

No Suspects for Peculiar License Plate Thefts

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 9:46 a.m. Winona Police responded to a stolen license plate call on the 450 block of Lafayette Street. The reporting party told officers that when they went to their cars in the morning, they noticed their license plates were missing on two cars, assuming that the crime was committed overnight.
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

71-year-old man sustains significant injuries in motorcycle vs deer crash in Monroe County

LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 71-year-old man sustained significant injuries after hitting a deer on State Highway 71 Tuesday. Around noon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Robin Hanson struck a deer with his motorcycle traveling on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road. Officials said the deer crossed the road in front of Hanson and the impact overturned the motorcycle.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A semi and car hit each other head on while traveling on State Highway 27 near Federal Avenue. Investigation shows that the car had deviated from its lane. The crash caused the semi to instantly start on fire.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

18-Year-Old Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges

(KWNO)- On Sunday, Oct. 1st, at 3:00 a.m. a Winona Police Officer clocked a vehicle going 75 mph and pulled the vehicle over at 6th and Junction Street. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jacob Hengel of Minnesota City, was noticeably impaired and the officer could see his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy