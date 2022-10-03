Read full article on original website
Lake Winona Manor fireworks set to light up the sky
Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor annual fireworks show is set for Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community. “We enjoy planning special events for our residents throughout the year, and the fireworks is one...
New La Crosse Hy-Vee location confirms opening date
Hy-Vee officials say they're hoping this store will provide roughly 600 jobs to the area.
President of La Crosse teachers’ union tells school board of “lack of respect” for educators
La Crosse’s school board has given tentative approval to a new district budget, which includes only a 2 per cent pay hike for teachers. Before that vote on Monday, the president of the La Crosse teachers union, John Havlicek, told the board that teachers are being disrespected. Havlicek offered...
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
La Crosse council committee says no to rezoning for office building and more parking for Mayo
A plan to rezone a north La Crosse office building for housing was turned down by a city council committee Tuesday. The La Crosse Judiciary and Administration Committee rejected the rezoning of the Marine Credit Union building on Monitor Street by a 5-2 vote. City leaders were considering developing up to 30 apartments in the building.
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
September 27th Crash Proves to be Fatal
(KWNO)- On September 27th, around 2:00 p.m. Minnesota State Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash that left a Lake City Man dead. The accident occurred on Hwy 61 in Red Wing after a Dodge Dart Collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was southbound. After the Dart hit the Sonata, the...
No Suspects for Peculiar License Plate Thefts
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 9:46 a.m. Winona Police responded to a stolen license plate call on the 450 block of Lafayette Street. The reporting party told officers that when they went to their cars in the morning, they noticed their license plates were missing on two cars, assuming that the crime was committed overnight.
71-year-old man sustains significant injuries in motorcycle vs deer crash in Monroe County
LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 71-year-old man sustained significant injuries after hitting a deer on State Highway 71 Tuesday. Around noon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Robin Hanson struck a deer with his motorcycle traveling on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road. Officials said the deer crossed the road in front of Hanson and the impact overturned the motorcycle.
Mother of Sparta domestic violence victim says police knew daughter was in danger
RICHLAND CENTER (WKBT) —On May 10, Sparta police discovered the body of 32-year-old Sara Latimer in an apartment on Jefferson Avenue. Latimer’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Shawn Hock, beat her to death, according to authorities. Nikki Latimer, mother of the late Sara Latimer, said she went to law enforcement for...
Sparta man charged with homicide, repeated domestic abuse going to trial
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Shawn Hock will go to trial for the alleged killing of 32-year-old Sara Latimer. Along with first-degree intentional homicide, he’s charged with multiple counts of repeated domestic abuse. An investigator for the Sparta Police Department, Detective Jose Tovar, took the stand on Wednesday during...
1 hurt after vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A semi and car hit each other head on while traveling on State Highway 27 near Federal Avenue. Investigation shows that the car had deviated from its lane. The crash caused the semi to instantly start on fire.
One in hospital following head-on crash with freightliner
MONROE COUNTY (WKBT) — A head-on crash Friday sent one person to the hospital and shut down the highway for three hours. Authorities said the driver of an Audi left their lane on State Highway 27 near Federal Ave and struck an oncoming freightliner truck. The truck immediately started on fire, according to responders.
18-Year-Old Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges
(KWNO)- On Sunday, Oct. 1st, at 3:00 a.m. a Winona Police Officer clocked a vehicle going 75 mph and pulled the vehicle over at 6th and Junction Street. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jacob Hengel of Minnesota City, was noticeably impaired and the officer could see his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
