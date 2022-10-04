Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in four charts
Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year.The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.Before any of these ventures, Musk gained notoriety in Silicon Valley as the co-founder of online payments platform X.com, which went on to become PayPal.Each new project has been financed, at least in...
coingeek.com
Bitcoin beyond speculation: Mohammed Jega talks pushing BSV in Africa
Africa’s appetite for digital assets and blockchain technology is unmatched. The region is seizing the opportunities that this emerging technology presents, and with a majority of its population below 25 years, the stage is set for an explosion in blockchain adoption. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega is one of the people...
coingeek.com
Janet Yellen-led group: Digital assets could threaten financial stability if not regulated
A federal group charged with monitoring risks that threaten the United States financial system has called on U.S. lawmakers to speed up the formulation of regulations for the digital assets industry. The group, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, warned that the industry could pose a systemic risk to America’s financial stability if not regulated.
Comments / 0