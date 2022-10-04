Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant staff separate feuding couple but it did not stop there: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Disturbance, North Main Street:. Police advised two people to cease and desist contact Sept. 25 after a dialogue between the two took place on Facebook Messenger. This followed a verbal exchange between them the previous evening at a restaurant where they had to be separated by staff.
Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
Handgun stolen from unlocked car: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Theft from vehicle: Bel Aire Circle. A resident at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 called the Westlake Police Department to report that their car, parked in their driveway, had been entered overnight. The car had been accidentally left unlocked. Missing items included a handgun, sunglasses, and...
Restaurant robbery suspect runs off with cash: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. A man came into the Subway restaurant on Detroit between Andrews and Mars avenues just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and demanded money, according to a police event report. An employee who called the police to report the robbery stated the man wore a mask. The suspect did not display a weapon, according to the report. He took money from the register and a tip jar and left out a back door. The suspect was believed to have run southbound on Warren, according to the report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
72-year-old woman threatens to shoot roommate: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 1:59 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 42-year-old Cleveland resident was arrested. Threats, Kenilworth Road. On Sept. 27 at 7:27 p.m. a woman...
Man says woman threatened him with handgun, man uses gun to rob woman in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Parma man, 29, contacted police at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 and said his wife, a 21-year-old Cleveland resident, threatened him with a handgun in front of MGI Distribution Center, 19400 Holland Road. The man told police he was separated from his wife. He...
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights library security guard reports threat by teen armed with fake gun
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A security guard at the Cleveland Heights Public Library told police he was threatened by a 13-year-old who he thought may have a real gun. The security officer at the Lee Road branch of the library called 911 on Thursday, just before 5:00 pm. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
Lorain Police shoot and kill man who 'retrieved' gun after refusing orders
A 49-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday by three Lorain Police Officers after he "retrieved a pistol" out from his pocket and refused to follow orders from officers, according to release.
Middleburg Heights man flees from police: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 2:15 p.m. an unlocked car was reported entered overnight. A set of keys for another car on the property that currently does not run and $40 cash were taken. Information was collected for a report. Possession, Center Ridge Road. On Sept. 29 at 12:51 p.m. an...
Speeding California man who drove through stop sign arrested on local felony warrant: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Warrant arrest: Washington Boulevard. At 12:30 a.m. Sept. 26, an officer stopped a car that was speeding and that was driven through a stop sign without any braking. The driver, a California man, 34, was found to be wanted on a Warrensville Heights police felony warrant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First responders get steamed on housefire call: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Structure fire-residence (unfounded): West Juniper Lane. A resident reported she arrived home at 1:53 p.m. Sept. 28 after being gone for about an hour and saw smoke coming from the roof of the house, with no one home. Other witnesses noticed a lot of smoke coming off the garage area...
Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
Artist goes conceptual on suspicious check: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A local artist reported Oct. 1 that she may have been a victim of a fraud scheme, although she actually received money from the crooks in the process. She told police a buyer through social media had set up a deal to pay $500 for one of her works. But...
City worker and garbage truck driver get into argument: Highland Heights Police Blotter
The city’s service department said Sept. 29 that one of the employees was in an argument with a Kimble truck driver. Officers spoke with a manager from Kimble and learned there was a misunderstanding between their driver and the city employee due to a language barrier. The situation was...
Details released on fatal officer-involved shooting in Lorain
A use of deadly force investigation is underway, after Lorain police shot and killed a man Friday morning.
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
cleveland19.com
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
Suspected candy thief sought after dollar store break-in
Police are looking for a man who broke into a dollar store and filled a bag with candy and other items.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2