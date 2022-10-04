ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, OH

Comments / 2

Related
Cleveland.com

Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Restaurant robbery suspect runs off with cash: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. A man came into the Subway restaurant on Detroit between Andrews and Mars avenues just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and demanded money, according to a police event report. An employee who called the police to report the robbery stated the man wore a mask. The suspect did not display a weapon, according to the report. He took money from the register and a tip jar and left out a back door. The suspect was believed to have run southbound on Warren, according to the report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
Independence, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Independence, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Cleveland Police#Blow Up#Violent Crime#The Parma Sun Post
Cleveland.com

Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy