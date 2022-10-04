Read full article on original website
Related
Is there Wi-Fi on planes that’s actually good? How to know
Even though most airlines offer Wi-Fi on most continental routes in the United States, sometimes it can be a bit spotty (to put it nicely). So why is it that some in-flight Wi-Fi connections are excellent — and others are terrible?
NBC Miami
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
NBC Miami
How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals
In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
NBC Miami
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
Comments / 0