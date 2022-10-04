Talanoa Hufanga on his pick-six in 49ers 24-9 victory over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga discusses the 49ers 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, his interception returned for a touchdown and the impact he’s had in the early portion of San Francisco’s season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
