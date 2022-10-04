Read full article on original website
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks as the Market Grows Increasingly Uncertain
Using a market downcycle to accumulate shares of companies with strong fundamentals and prospects can lead to good returns when the market goes up. To that end, keeping an eye on which stocks analysts are recommending can be a good practice. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
Tesla Stock Had Its Worst Week Since March 2020 During a ‘Very Intense 7 Days' for Elon Musk
A rough week for Tesla shares was punctuated by a lot of news for the company and its chief, Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Tesla reported electric vehicle production and delivery numbers that did not meet analysts' expectations. After that, Musk posted a Twitter poll on the Russia-Ukraine war that...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and More
Here are the companies that are making headlines before the bell:. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD slid 5.3% in the premarket after cutting its sales forecast. The chipmaker said it is being hit by a larger than expected slump in the personal computer market. Levi Strauss (LEVI) –...
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
Rocket Builder Astra Space Gets Delisting Warning From Nasdaq
Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company has been saddled with quarterly losses...
