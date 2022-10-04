ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
NBC San Diego

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Rocket Builder Astra Space Gets Delisting Warning From Nasdaq

Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company has been saddled with quarterly losses...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy