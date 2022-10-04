Read full article on original website
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska
A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
BBC
Why Russia but not China faces human rights action
This week, the UN Human Rights Council did something unprecedented. It focussed its attention on two permanent members of the UN Security Council: China and Russia. The Human Rights Council is the world's top human rights body. Its mandate is to promote human rights everywhere, to condemn violations everywhere, without fear or favour.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
Pope rips treatment of migrants
Pope Francis ripped the treatment of migrants arriving in Europe as “disgusting, sinful and criminal” on Sunday. The pope’s remark, which occurred during the canonization of a bishop known as “the father of migrants” at the Vatican, came days after Italy elected a right-wing government to power that rose in part on migration issues.
BBC
Protests in Iran: State-run live TV hacked by protesters
Iran's state-run broadcaster was apparently hacked on air Saturday, with a news bulletin interrupted by a protest against the country's leader. A mask appeared on the screen, followed by an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames around him. The group called itself "Adalat Ali", or Ali's Justice. It...
BBC
Ukraine war: World must act now to stop Russia nuclear threat - Zelensky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian officials have begun to "prepare their society" for the possible use of nuclear weapons, but added he does not believe Russia is ready to use them. In an interview with the BBC, President Zelensky denied having urged strikes on Russia, claiming that an earlier...
BBC
Two Russians sail to Alaska seeking asylum in US
Two Russian nationals have been detained by US officials after arriving in a small boat on St Lawrence Island in Alaska. According to the two US senators who represent the state, the men landed at a beach in the village of Gambell and requested asylum in the country. A Department...
BBC
Hong Kong detains first teenagers under national security law
Five teenagers have been sentenced to three years' detention in Hong Kong for advocating overthrow of the Beijing government. It is the first time the national security law has been used in court against under-18s in Hong Kong. Beijing introduced the wide-ranging law - which made it easier to prosecute...
BBC
Crimea bridge: Video shows moment of huge explosion
The road section of the only crossing from occupied Crimea has collapsed after an explosion. Widely shared images show a train on the Kerch rail bridge ablaze, with the adjacent road bridge appearing to have sustained damage. Russian investigators have reported three deaths. The bridge, built on the orders of...
