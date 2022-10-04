ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick Hills Township, OH

cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Ohio State
Ohio Crime & Safety
Brunswick Hills Township, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles

A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
MLive

Wild turkey breaks into Ohio home, police video shows what happened

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in a home in southwest Ohio had an unexpected adventure when a wild turkey broke through a window and into a child’s playroom. Bodycam video released by the township’s police department shows efforts to get the panicked bird out of the house. Glass and other objects can be seen on the floor of the room as an unidentified person tries to capture the turkey with a net.
10TV

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
DAYTON, OH
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested after large seizure of crystal meth in Northern Panhandle

A meth trafficking arrest over the weekend netted a large seizure of crystal meth. Officials with the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force said the arrest took place Saturday. Charged with possession with the intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance is William Maddox of Akron. The...
AKRON, OH
CBS Detroit

Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio boy has safety mandate named in his honor after dying at Outer Banks

New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
CANTON, OH
Daily Standard

2 killed in car-semi accident

GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
GIBSON TOWNSHIP, PA
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s ties to hurricane-ravaged Florida: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Like many Clevelanders, I grew up visiting my grandparents during winters in Florida. So when Hurricane Ian blasted the west coast of the Sunshine State last week, we wondered how many Northeast Ohioans would be affected. The beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and the rest of Lee County are popular destinations for retirees, straight down I-75. We analyzed Lee’s property records database and checked in with a few Northeast Ohioans about how they fared, and whether their winter snowbird plans have shifted.
OHIO STATE
