Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast FoundationBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Sheriff’s captain: 2 children hit in Harrison Twp. after leaving school bus; Driver to be charged
HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 7:40 p.m.:. Two girls, ages 5 and 8, were reportedly in stable condition from non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a van Tuesday afternoon in Harrison Twp. after a school bus had dropped them off, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Flagg said.
OVI, drugs suspected in wrong-way Brookfield crash
A car and semi collided head-on in Brookfield Township Wednesday.
UPDATE: Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for northern Ohioan
NORTHERN OHIO — UPDATE @ 7:36 a.m.:. The missing adult was found safely by law enforcement and the alert has been cancelled. A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old northern Ohio man who drove away from his residence in Cuyahoga Falls on Friday morning and has not returned.
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
Wild turkey breaks into Ohio home, police video shows what happened
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in a home in southwest Ohio had an unexpected adventure when a wild turkey broke through a window and into a child’s playroom. Bodycam video released by the township’s police department shows efforts to get the panicked bird out of the house. Glass and other objects can be seen on the floor of the room as an unidentified person tries to capture the turkey with a net.
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt
MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
WTOV 9
Akron man arrested after large seizure of crystal meth in Northern Panhandle
A meth trafficking arrest over the weekend netted a large seizure of crystal meth. Officials with the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force said the arrest took place Saturday. Charged with possession with the intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance is William Maddox of Akron. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daniel P. Troy for the Ohio House 23rd District: endorsement editorial
Daniel P. Troy is a political throwback to the days of bipartisanship, moderation and congenial relationships across the aisle. That may be the biggest reason the 74-year-old Democrat from Willowick is still in office in increasingly red Lake County. A longtime Lake County commissioner who was elected to the Ohio...
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
Ohio boy has safety mandate named in his honor after dying at Outer Banks
New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Daily Standard
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
Northeast Ohio’s ties to hurricane-ravaged Florida: The Wake Up for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Like many Clevelanders, I grew up visiting my grandparents during winters in Florida. So when Hurricane Ian blasted the west coast of the Sunshine State last week, we wondered how many Northeast Ohioans would be affected. The beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and the rest of Lee County are popular destinations for retirees, straight down I-75. We analyzed Lee’s property records database and checked in with a few Northeast Ohioans about how they fared, and whether their winter snowbird plans have shifted.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0