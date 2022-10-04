ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the plan for Swansea? From land use to housing, here's what the town is working on

By Greg Sullivan
 5 days ago
SWANSEA — It was a chance for residents to get educated. And to educate.

The town on Sept. 28, at the Joseph Case High School library, held the second of its open workshops, one of the early steps in the updating of its comprehensive plan, expected to be completed in early 2024. The town’s last comprehensive plan update was done in 2003.

This workshop focused on open space and recreation, transportation, and public facilities and services. The comprehensive plan also addresses economic development, housing, land use, natural and cultural resources, and sustainability, with these latter topics to be the focus of one or two more workshops.

Town Planner John Hansen and members of the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD), which is assisting the preparation of the plan, hosted and organized the sparsely attended workshop, which went head-to-head with a high school volleyball match in the the nearby gymnasium.

The informal, come-and-go-as-you please event, included six poster displays relevant to the night’s featured topics. It also included light refreshments. Town Administrator Mallory Aronstein attended.

“This is their (public’s) plan for the future of the Town of Swansea,” Hansen said. “It’s not something we developed in a vacuum at the Planning Department or the Planning Board. We want to engage the public and understand where they want their town to go into the future for all these different elements. … It is important that we develop goals that are consistent with how they see the vision of their town.”

While not required by Massachusetts law, a comprehensive plan, Hansen said, is a significant boon to a town when it seeks state grants.

Comprehensive plan committee member Paul Treloar, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Redevelopment Authority, attended the workshop. He emphasized that such an event gives residents a chance to be involved beyond voting in elections and/or attending Town Meeting.

“Something like this will open their eyes,” he said. “They can talk to professionals and know what plans might be. But they should put their opinions in, get an education, and be more proud of the town they live in because they contributed.”

The comprehensive plan committee includes representatives from the Housing Authority, Zoning Board, Redevelopment Authority, Recreation Committee, Beach Committee, Cultural Council and Advisory and Finance Committee.

Also on hand was Jim Devol, member of both the Swansea Free Public Library Building Committee and Swansea Capital Planning Committee. He has been a town resident for 35 years.

“I came to this meeting this evening to understand other issues that are broader than the two particular projects I’m looking at,” Devol said, “so that I can be informed of what the community needs in other ways that may influence what we recommend to the selectman and to the town voters for the library and other construction projects in town.”

This latest workshop, according to a release from Aronstein, follows a survey, sent out to the public during the summer, seeking opinions on the town vision and the various elements being covered in workshops.

Taylor Perez, a senior comprehensive planner with SRPEDD, said creating town sewer and small business development are topics shown to be important to survey responders. Danica Belknap, a SRPEDD senior environmental planner, said survey responders want “a better understanding of what is available across the town in terms of amenities. Where can they kayak. Public access to waterfront. Improved pathways. Safe bicycle lanes.”

Debbie Gannon, a town resident since 2004, said she attended the workshop “because I’m concerned about the future of Swansea and its development to meet the needs of the people that live in town.”

