Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Watauga FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Watauga County. In Virginia, Roanoke, Bedford, Amherst, Campbell, Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO