Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Watauga FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Watauga County. In Virginia, Roanoke, Bedford, Amherst, Campbell, Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Comments / 0