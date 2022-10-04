ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
themarketperiodical.com

Ethereum Name Services (ENS) Price is Headed Towards Fresh 100-Days High

The Ethereum Name Services (ENS) is trading higher under a bullish chart pattern. The ENS price is seen above the green moving lines of the EMA Ribbon Indicator. Trading volume fell 18% overnight to $75.3 million. The Ethereum Name Services Token (ENS) has been performing well under a bullish chart...
themarketperiodical.com

THETA Price Analysis: Theta bulls target the next resistance placed at $1.20

•THETA/USD is currently priced at $1.10 and has increased by 1.83% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 17.19% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: THETA bulls look to amp up the bullish momentum. The...
themarketperiodical.com

HNT Price Analysis: Bullish sentiment captured by Helium Crypto price increase

•HNT/USD is currently priced at $5.44 and has increased by 1.28% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased increased by a whopping 140.31% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Helium Crypto price breakout looks imminent. The...
themarketperiodical.com

ETC Price Analysis: Ethereum Classic wards off bears to hold crucial levels

•ETC/USD is currently priced at $28.25 and is up by 1.61% over the past 24 hours. •The trading volume has seen an increase of 30.05% over the last day. •Nascent bullish momentum seen in Ethereum Classic as the coin trades above the 20,50 SMA. Short Term View: Ethereum Classic bulls...
themarketperiodical.com

Decentraland, Axie Infinity & BudBlockz: Projects for the Future

The cryptocurrency industry has experienced exponential growth throughout the past few years, and it gathered the attention of mainstream audiences with the introduction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). While these technologies exist and work well, few projects have managed to grasp their full potential. However, out of all of the clutter...
