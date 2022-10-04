It was as far back as October 2021 that Israel accused six Palestinian civil society groups of funneling donor aid to militants, in particular the PLFP (the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine), and consequently designated them terrorist organizations. On August 18 Israel’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, repeated Israel’s claim that the designated NGOs operated undercover to serve the PFLP. maintaining that “they also assist in raising funds for the terrorist organization via a variety of methods that include forgery and fraud.”

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO