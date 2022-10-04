Read full article on original website
Related
jewishbusinessnews.com
Energean Says it Found 15 Billion CM of Gas in Israel’s Hermes Field
Energean, the British energy company which operates Israeli natural gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea, announced that there could be as much as 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its Hermes field, located to the southeast of Israel’s Karish field. “Detailed analysis of the data collected by...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel’s Steakholder Foods Files New ‘Fat’ Patent
Steakholder Foods Ltd., an Israeli foodtech startup developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce cultured meat products and formerly known as MeaTech 3D, has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), regarding methods and systems for adipocytes differentiation – in other words, “fat differentiation.” The company’s investors include none other than Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, who invested in the company one year ago.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israel High Tech Scene October 1 – October 7
Kahun Raises $8 Million For Tech That Aids Doctors. Kahun, an Israeli medtech startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer doctors a clinical assistant, raised $8 million in a seed funding round led by LocalGlobe with the participation of European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund as part of the EIC Accelerator program and The Founders Kitchen (TFK). Kahun has now brought in a total of $13 million in funding to date.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Starving the terrorists of cash
It was as far back as October 2021 that Israel accused six Palestinian civil society groups of funneling donor aid to militants, in particular the PLFP (the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine), and consequently designated them terrorist organizations. On August 18 Israel’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, repeated Israel’s claim that the designated NGOs operated undercover to serve the PFLP. maintaining that “they also assist in raising funds for the terrorist organization via a variety of methods that include forgery and fraud.”
Comments / 0