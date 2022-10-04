STANFORD -- Ben Gulbranson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison with 13 seconds remaining and Oregon State overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Stanford 28-27 on Saturday night."We keep fighting until the last second," Gulbranson said. "With this team, anything is possible."The Cardinal (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) appeared to be in control of the game when they took a 24-10 lead into the fourth quarter with Oregon State (4-2, 1-2) using a backup quarterback. Instead, they collapsed down the stretch and lost their 11th straight game against an FBS opponent."I'm not going to be all...

