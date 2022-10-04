Read full article on original website
Samsung Profit Plunges in First Drop Since 2019 as Chipmakers Feel Bite
Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues
AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance. The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%. AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well...
Tesla Stock Had Its Worst Week Since March 2020 During a ‘Very Intense 7 Days' for Elon Musk
A rough week for Tesla shares was punctuated by a lot of news for the company and its chief, Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Tesla reported electric vehicle production and delivery numbers that did not meet analysts' expectations. After that, Musk posted a Twitter poll on the Russia-Ukraine war that...
Geopolitical Tensions With the U.S. Could ‘Supercharge' China's Innovation, JPMorgan Says
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have pushed China to be more self sufficient, said Alexander Treves of JPMorgan Asset Management. China has stepped up investment into its chip industry in a bid to be self-reliant in crucial technology needed for electric vehicles, smartphones and more. Separately, in the electric vehicle...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 15.7% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and More
Here are the companies that are making headlines before the bell:. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD slid 5.3% in the premarket after cutting its sales forecast. The chipmaker said it is being hit by a larger than expected slump in the personal computer market. Levi Strauss (LEVI) –...
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
European Markets Fall as Rates Rise After Key U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with tech stocks plunging 2.8%...
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
