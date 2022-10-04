ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NBC Los Angeles

Samsung Profit Plunges in First Drop Since 2019 as Chipmakers Feel Bite

Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
NBC Los Angeles

Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022

Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
NBC Los Angeles

AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues

AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance. The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%. AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 15.7% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Fall as Rates Rise After Key U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with tech stocks plunging 2.8%...
NBC Los Angeles

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
