Seth Meyers Shares Most 'Insulting' Part Of GOP Senator's Spin Of Trump Attack

By Josephine Harvey
 5 days ago
Seth Meyers has had it with Republicans defending former President Donald Trump.

The “Late Night” host took aim at Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Monday after the conservative lawmaker paraded out a series of lame excuses on CNN about Trump’s attack on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao.

Trump appeared to threaten McConnell for supporting Democratic-sponsored legislation, saying in a Truth Social post that “he has a DEATH WISH.” Trump then tacked on a racist jab at Chao, noting that McConnell “must immediately seek help and advice from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

When asked about it on CNN, Scott said: “I think the president is saying, is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years. We’ve got to make sure we don’t keep caving to Democrats.”

“As you know, you know, the president likes to give people nicknames,” Scott added.

Meyers was disgusted with the senator’s spin.

“I think the most insulting part of these interviews is always when they try to explain away something that was very clearly a deranged outburst from Trump as if it was something, a sophisticated take on politics,” Meyers said.

Imitating Scott, he continued: “What I think the president was saying is that we have to encourage people to consume more, which will in turn drive up supply, thus boosting the economy. ‘Senator, he tweeted: Eat my nuts.’”

Watch below on “Late Night”:

Margo Johnson
3d ago

so, let's all receive a copy of this commitment to America in the mail. Oh, it's all blank inside, like those bogus letters rump used to pull out of the jacket pocket . pure garbage 🗑

