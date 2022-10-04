Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge’s race
MUSKEGON, Mich (AP) — A Michigan judicial candidate is facing domestic assault charges partly based on video footage suggesting he hit his girlfriend repeatedly with a belt. Domestic violence advocates in the community say they felt compelled to actively speak out against his candidacy. The candidate’s girlfriend and his attorney deny that he actually struck her. According to the Detroit Free Press, Jason Kolkema was arraigned on the charges in mid-September. Kolkema is a 51-year-old attorney running for Muskegon County’s 14th Circuit Court judicial seat. He has told supporters that he was striking a chair with a belt and not his girlfriend as suggested by the video shot by an office worker in a neighboring building.
kion546.com
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by...
kion546.com
Maryland AG joins family’s appeal in ‘Serial’ murder case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland’s attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman’s family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man’s murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee’s brother has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to halt court proceedings for Adnan Syed, whose conviction for Lee’s 1999 killing was reversed in September. Lee’s brother argues that his family didn’t get adequate notice of a the hearing last month where Syed’s conviction was reversed. Attorney General Brian Frosch’s office said in a court filing Friday that Lee’s brother has a right to appeal given his status as the victim’s representative.
kion546.com
Gardner-Webb overwhelms Robert Morris 48-0 to open Big South
Moon Township, Pa. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin’ Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris 48-0. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher ran for a touchdown and completed 13 of 15 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns. Tray Luther caught six passes for 124 yards including a 69-yard touchdown and Narii Gaither had 96 rushing yards on eight carries, all before halftime. Robert Morris quarterbacks Zach Tanner and Corbin LaFrance combined to go 0-for-7 with an interception in the second half. The Colonials had eight yards rushing in the third quarter and 11 yards on the ground in the fourth.
