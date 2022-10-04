Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal's "character" as they returned to the top of the Premier League and plunged Liverpool into turmoil after Bukayo Saka's double inspired a thrilling 3-2 win on Sunday. Saka put Arsenal back in front late in the first half, but although Roberto Firmino equalised after the interval, Saka's nerveless penalty sealed Arsenal's eighth win from their nine league matches.

