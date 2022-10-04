Read full article on original website
Related
Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injured in Liverpool loss at Arsenal
Liverpool winger Luis Díaz injured his left knee in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League and left Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a brace
Saka sinks troubled Liverpool as Arsenal regain top spot
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal's "character" as they returned to the top of the Premier League and plunged Liverpool into turmoil after Bukayo Saka's double inspired a thrilling 3-2 win on Sunday. Saka put Arsenal back in front late in the first half, but although Roberto Firmino equalised after the interval, Saka's nerveless penalty sealed Arsenal's eighth win from their nine league matches.
Comments / 0